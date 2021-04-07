Man Asks Woman for Instagram Handle During Anti-racism Protest Without Realising it's Rihanna

Following a spate of attacks on Asians-Americans living in the United States, several Americans took to the streets recently to protest against racial violence and hate. And popstar Rihanna seems to have been one of them. On Monday, the founder of Fenty beauty products and Grammy award-winning musician was ‘spotted’ at the Stop Asian Hate march in New York City. While mostly in disguise, the singer revealed herself to a fellow protester who had approached her to ask her Instagram handle without realising it was Umbrella singer herself. The man only realised it was Rihanna after she gave him his real Instagram handle.

Rihanna giving her Instagram handle to protesters at the #StopAsianHate march in NYC. pic.twitter.com/3g4uG7PPs3— Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) April 5, 2021

The man had approached Rihanna, who had been dancing and actively participating in the march along with her secretary Tina Truong, as he wanted to tag her in a photograph he had clicked on Instagram. When he approached her, Rihanna instantly obliged and opened her Insta handle on the man’s phone. It took the man a few moments to realise that the woman he had spoken to was actually the Barbadian singer. But once he did, he exclaimed, “Hey, it’s you".

A video of the incident was shared online and has been going viral ever since with Rihanna getting a lot of love, first for attending the anti-racism protest and second for sweet behaviour with the fellow protester.

Rihanna, the singer behind several hits like ‘Diamonds’, has always been one to stand up for protests. In India, the singer recently went viral after she shared a tweet about the farmer agitations in India. She has also shown solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement last year.

