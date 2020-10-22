Rihanna's New Savage X Fenty Campaign Sees Black Breast Cancer Survivors Share Their Stories

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, commonly known as Rihanna has definitely outgrown her pop singer image and has become a boss woman who has started a fashion empire with her brand Fenty.

Apart from being a businesswoman, Rihanna has also used her brand to voice concerns on LGBTQ rights, Climate Change, and most recently Breast Cancer.

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has featured Black breast cancer survivors to model for her brand in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Taking to Instagram, the series has featured three models who survived the disease and are now inspiring other women to shatter the taboo and fulfill their dreams.

The Savage Fenty team collaborated with Rihanna’s NGO Claire Lionel Foundation to encourage a healthy discussion on the topic of breast cancer and its patients especially women of colour. Savage X Fenty will donate a portion of the proceeds, up to $250,000 in total, to help the organization fund cancer research and support for Black people diagnosed with the disease.

The three models Cayatanita, Ericka Hart, and Nykia McKenzie, talk about their experiences and discrimination they had to face medically as women of colour.

The campaign also talks about "unfair disparities" in the US healthcare system, due to factors like age and race. In view of Black Lives Matter movement, a discussion like this highlights how systemic racism even affects Black patients, and Black medical health care workers.

Rihanna’s brand is known to amplify voices of those who have been ignored by mainstream beauty/ clothing brands. The recent Savage X Fenty show featured members of the LGBTQ community and oversized men who do not usually find much representation in mainstream lingerie brands.

Her shows are known to give a platform to models of diverse body types, ethnicities and genders, contrary to the kind of lingerie shows the industry is accustomed to.

The inclusive appeal of Rihanna’s Fenty brand is one of its unique selling points. Launched in 2017 Fenty beauty’s product range caters to a variety of "nude" skin tones, and offers a wide range of sizes.