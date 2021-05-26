‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse Will be Visible over North Canada on June 10

The upcoming June 10 will mark the rare sighting of the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse when the moon will slide right in front of the sun. This rare phenomenon occurs when the moon moves directly in front of the sun while still being far away from it. As the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun, it appears to form a ring of light or sunshine around the moon when it cast a shadow on Earth.

The first eclipse of this year will be visible from parts of north-eastern Canada, Greenland, the North Pole and the Russian Far East. The eclipse will be partially visible from the regions of northern and eastern North America, Europe and northern Asia.

The eclipse will begin at sunrise in northern Ontario, Canada, on the north side of Lake Superior, while the full eclipse will begin at 5:49 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 10. From the total lasting time period of 100 minutes, the watchers in Canada can see the ring of fire during a brief period of 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

In Greenland, the phenomenon will be visible when it reaches its peak at 12 pm, the local time. From there, the eclipse will be seen in the North Pole and later in Siberia.

To witness the incredible phenomenon, one must wear special eye-protective gear. Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can pose a serious danger to the eyes. It is advisable to wear special eyewear such as solar eclipse glasses, welder’s glass ora pinhole camera to view the path of the eclipse.

There are four different types of solar eclipse that occur twice a year. These are total, annular, partial, and hybrid solar eclipse. As per WRAL.com , the next solar eclipse will happen on December 4this year, while the annular ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse with not happen until October 14, 2023.

