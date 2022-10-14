Rings of Power Finale Finally Reveals Sauron; Netizens in Awe, 'Can't Wait For Next Season'

The prequel of the much-loved fantasy adventure Lord of the Rings, called, The Rings of Power has come to an end. With this, there was an end to all the speculations and fan theories. The fans finally got their answer on Sauron’s true identity in the prequel series — and it’s Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). The episode starts with a fake-out from the three mysterious witches claiming that the Stranger is actually Sauron. However, it is only later in the episode when its is revealed that he’s not Sauron.

Ever since the revelation, tweeples have flooded the social media platform with tweets and images. “the creation of the elven rings was done proper justice beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, peak cinema, all I wished for,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Thoughts on that #RingsOfPower finale? Lot’s of reveals! Personally, I thought it was terrific first season finale for a show that’s made us be patient while they tell us their story. Written for an audience that knows the story.”

After the Sauron scene

I want rewatch Hobbit fight seqence #Sauron #RingsofPower pic.twitter.com/Pj67N159zH — BaronLoyd (@baron_loyd) October 14, 2022

Spoiler but I’m actually crying screaming throwing up right now THIS ENDING.. (I wanted more but whatever) and HE is just so cool #TheRingsOfPower This is my birthday gift thanks sauron ily #sauron — yasmin (@yasmeen5SOS) October 14, 2022

Evil is charming #sauron. The show is good after a slow burn. For acting, sets and the intent, I appreciate #AmazonPrime for taking this up. I loved the show and epic finale! #TheRingsOfPower — soujanya (@souji11) October 14, 2022

// #RingsofPower spoilers #Sauron

i’m sorry…i have no choice but to switch teams after this pic.twitter.com/8068lUoRGX — tea. RUINED FOREVER (@RAlNSOFCASTAMRE) October 14, 2022

Being Amazon’s biggest investment with a budget of USD 1 billion, looking at the spell-binding visuals the netizens were earlier convinced that watching it on a small screen is a major regret and it has been made for the big screen. Right from the first visuals of the tree of light to the scenes of Galadriel fighting the waves in the Sundering Seas, netizens were left in awe of every frame.

