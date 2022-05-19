Rinku Singh is Internet's New Hero Despite KKR's Loss by 2 Runs Against LSG in IPL Thriller

Rinku Singh almost rained on Lucknow Super Giants’ parade if it weren’t for a screamer from Evin Lewis toward the end that saw Kolkata Knight Riders losing the nail-biting thriller by mere 2 runs in IPL 2022 clash on Wednesday. LSG were the favourites in the first half of the game after KL Rahul (68) and Quinton de Kock (140) stitched a partnership of 210 runs without losing a single wicket, giving KKR a mammoth total of 211 to stay alive in the race for IPL 2022 playoffs. When it seemed all done and dusted for KKR, Rinku along with Sunil Narine (21) breathed new life into the run chase, bringing down the equation to 21 off 6 deliveries.

Rinku belted a four followed by a couple of sixes and a double bringing down the equation to an easy 5 off 3 deliveries with four wickets remaining.

A blinder from Evin Lewis – a one-handed catch near deep backward point region – ended Rinku’s innings on 40 off 15. And then Stoinis nailed the yorker to have Umesh Yadav bowled for a first-ball duck with KKR finishing on 208/8 as LSG sealed their playoffs berth with a two-run win at the DY Patil Stadium on a memorable Wednesday night.

Despite KKR being on the losing side, Rinku’s 40 off 15 that included four maximums and two boundaries became the talking point on social media as fans thronged to Twitter to hail the cricketer’s spirited efforts to get Shreyas Iyer’s side across the finish line.

Doesn't matter what the result is, Rinku Singh is the King pic.twitter.com/OOEc6K3wzQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 18, 2022

You gotta feel for Rinku Singh there. From not finding a place in the XI to almost saving KKR from being eliminated, he gave his all tonight. pic.twitter.com/MQBefKaNiF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2022

This guy deserves all the appreciation. Take a bow Rinku Singh. 👑 pic.twitter.com/rmdcuRGlvF — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 18, 2022

Not a KKR fan but Rinku singh should be on a winning side 💔😓#KKRvsLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/s64JXRXp0A — Isha Negi (@IshaaNegi17) May 18, 2022

Agony for Rinku Singh and KKR. Tried their best in the final game, but couldn't cross the line. pic.twitter.com/S2u8VF1dJp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2022

Earlier, KKR started their run chase on a disastrous note as their scorecard read 9/2 in 2.4 overs at one stage before captain Shreyas Iyer took the matter into his own hands.

