'RIP BlackBerry' Trends After Classic Smartphone Bids Adieu, Users Say 'Thank You'

BlackBerry, an iconic device in the pre-iPhone era, has pulled the plug on its classic Blackberry OS and 10-powered smartphones. The company announced that it will end support for its smartphone From January 4, 2022. The most basic functions of making a phone call, sending an sms or using mobile data may no longer be possible. “As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022. As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," the company stated in a release.

Embraced by celebrities and professionals alike, BlackBerry and the accompanying BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) used to be a style statement back in the days. And Twitter users are expressing their gratitude on social media for the phone that got them through ‘everything’.

RIP blackberry. You held me down during college. pic.twitter.com/Ybq7hUTNPc— Pusha HTTP (@PYTH0N1C) January 4, 2022

Blackberry Era was an important era in my life, I’ll never forget. It was the colour block era, Brazilian hair era, toms era, Ice Prince/Wizkid. Club Uno and Roadrunners era — HAPPY KID (@TheAjibolaGrey) January 4, 2022

Users also reminisced about the BlackBerry era and its significance.

The Blackberry Torch had people feeling too elite back in 2011— The Legend (@LissaJay_) January 3, 2022

Lady Gaga’s blackberry selfies were peak 2011 pic.twitter.com/nxrlm58eee— gaga (@thegagasource_) December 29, 2021

Another person who owned quite the BlackBerry collection, wrote an emotional farewell, “Well it is the end of an era for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 devices. Each device in my collection has its own unique memory. Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2! Thanks for the memories.”

Well it is the end of an era for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 devices. Each device in my collection has its own unique memory. Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2! Thanks for the memories @BlackBerry #BlackBerry pic.twitter.com/Re7RojFHNu— BlackBerryBrad (@BlackBerryBrad) January 3, 2022

Today is the final day for Blackberry. End of an era. I was a master of thumb typing without looking. A skill lost to time. pic.twitter.com/vCMnmX93jy— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 4, 2022

Like so many of us, I stopped using my beloved BlackBerry mobile phone a few years ago, but am still sad to see its official end today. Thanks BlackBerry for doing what you did. pic.twitter.com/fgWFts5A8j— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 4, 2022

Still the most durable phone I've had. It's in my drawer and still works. The phones we're stuck with now were designed to be unrepairable and fragile so we have to buy another one every two years. Blackberry was too good for this world. https://t.co/ZQZ52soAeA— Sunrise Movement Baltimore (@SunriseBmore) January 5, 2022

BlackBerry, still the best phone I’ve ever used.— Aashish Bansal (@Unbelted) January 5, 2022

A 2016 tweet on BlackBerry Bold by reality TV star Kim Kardashian is also doing the rounds again on social media.

Sooo my blackberry bold died. I can't find anymore on ebay. I knew this day would come & to be honest I'm prepared. But the question is….— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016

or another option is having 2 iPhones. I really want my blackberry bold though. Reality is starting to set in & I'm getting sad— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016

Although this change will not affect BlackBerry smartphones running on Android, some people are visibly confused.

So many people have reached out to me about BlackBerry shutting down its phones. Those were for older models; my Android OS BlackBerry still works just fine! Thanks for your concern though, LOL— Ryan Mahan (@RyanMahanSJR) January 5, 2022

To the multiple people who reached out to me asking if my phone still works or if I was okay: Thank you - my phone was not affected.Yes. I have an Android OS. Only the BlackBerry operating systems were shut down, not all BlackBerry branded phones.— Jack Fisher (@Jack_Fisher_4) January 5, 2022

I still have one for travel. Android Blackberry works fine.— PHIL HEATH (@PHILHEATH) January 4, 2022

The large physical keyboard and simple, uncluttered design are just two of the many factors that made it a preferred phone amongst business executives, politicians and journalists. Former US President Barack Obama was known for his BlackBerry addiction and always kept it in The White House. Those who are still using BlackBerry smartphones are advised to back up all their data as soon as possible.

