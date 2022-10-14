'RIP Cartoon Network': 90s Kids Turn Emotional on Twitter After Warner Brothers Merger

Every 90s kid has grown up watching Cartoon Network. The happiness of rushing back home to catch up with your favourite cartoon was unmatched. And it will remain so, now that Cartoon Network is no longer going to be available the way it was. After a much-talked-of merger of Cartoon Network and Warner Bros, it was announced on Tuesday that the two television companies are now officially merging as a “strategic realignment”. However, this is not all happy news. The restructurings within Warner Bros. Television Group and multiple layoffs from the Cartoon Network team have fans wondering what is going to be in the future. According to HITC, Warner Bros laid off 26% of Cartoon Network’s staff. Social media users took to Twitter to share their feelings about the entire situation:

Fans thanked Cartoon Network and everyone involved with it for 30 years of wonderful storytelling and characters. They were grateful for filling everyone’s childhood with nostalgia and wonder. A Twitter user wrote, “RIP Cartoon Network. The greatest cartoon channel ever. Thank you for all the childhood memories. 1992-2022.”

RIP Cartoon Network. The greatest cartoon channel ever

Thank You For All The Childhood Memories 🥺🙏 1992 – 2022 #cartoonnetwork #90scartoon #RIP #RIPcartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/gNc6wDVKRT — Search Around Web (@searcharoundweb) October 14, 2022

Another comment read, “Cartoon Network is my whole world. My belief and everything that construct me.”

#RIPCartoonNetwork #theoneandonly #BELOVED

Cartoon Network is my whole world

My belief and everything that construct me pic.twitter.com/t9cBCDCPLT — Blablara H (@Lico_JTJ) October 14, 2022

“Since RIP Cartoon Network is real, here are my top 3: 1) The Powerpuff Girls 2) Dexter’s Laboratory 3) Ed, Edd, and Eddy. Plenty of Honorable mentions. Plenty. Old and new. But don’t @ me. Top 3 all time right here,” a third user commented.

Since #RIPCartoonNetwork is real here is my top 3:

1) The Powerpuff Girls

2) Dexter’s Laboratory

3) Ed, Edd n Eddy Plenty of Honorable Mentions. PLENTY. Old AND new. But don’t @ me. Top 3 all time right here. — christopher refuerzo (@aka_Rufio) October 14, 2022

Another one wrote, “Hold your TV programs tighter tonight.”

Hold your TV programs tighter tonight. #RIPCartoonNetwork — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) October 14, 2022

“Can’t believe Cartoon Network is no more. My childhood was that much better because of it,” penned a fan.

Can’t believe Cartoon Network is no more. My childhood was that much better bc of it. #CartoonNetwork #RIPCartoonNetwork — Primetime Willie Trill (@WiLLieTriLL_) October 14, 2022

Another 90s kid wrote, “Damn! I was a Cartoon Network kid back in the day… It is sad to see it merge but lucky you can watch full episodes of Courage the Cowardly Dog on YouTube!”

Damn I Was A Cartoon network kid back in the day.. its Sad to see it merge but lucky you can watch full Episode of Corage the Cowardly Dog on YouTube! #ripCartoonNetwork https://t.co/jm96hJgAIL — 🎗️𝕰𝖑 𝖀𝖓𝖔 (𝕱. 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲)❌️🖕 (@X_Cruz_Diaz) October 13, 2022

In addition to laying off 82 scripted, unscripted, and animation employees Warner Bros Television Group has no plans to fill 43 other vacant positions, reported Collider. There seems to be no end to the controversial choices the company has been making in the past few years. Recently, HBO Max removed over 30 animated titles including Infinity Train, OKKO, and Summer Camp Island from HBO Max. This came in light of HBO Max merging with Discovery+ in August. The cancellation of movies like Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, as well as of the live-action Batgirl has left fans heartbroken.

