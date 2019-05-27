Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

RIP, Chunchu Nair: A Newspaper Obituary for a Pet Cat Has Amused Indian Netizens

'Chunchu Nair. Molutty, we badly miss you,' read the short note shared along with the picture of the family cat.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 27, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
The death of the Internet's own feline, Grumpy Cat shook Netizens just last week, but Tardar Sauce (Grumpy cat's real name) isn't the only feline with an obituary.

Indian Netizens were amused when a tabby made it to the obituary section of a paper in India, commemorating the cat.

The death of a loved one is always hard, especially if it is a pet you have grown attached to, missing their presence is very ordinary. A family of such a dearly-loved cat felt this sentiment as they put an obituary in a paper, fondly remembering the cat.

“Chunchu Nair. Molutty, we badly miss you,” read the short note shared along with the picture of the family cat.

'Molutty' in Malayalam is an endearing way of referring to a young girl child, and comes from the words 'Molu kutty' which literally means young daughter.




Marked under 'Kennels & Pets' section of the paper, the obituary wasn't missed by Netizens when it surfaced on Twitter.
















Some were amused by the 'caste' attached to the cat: Nair.









