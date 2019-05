RIP, Chunchu Nair: A Newspaper Obituary for a Pet Cat Has Amused Indian Netizens

In remembrance of Chunchu Nair. pic.twitter.com/rA02IgL6Gu — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) May 26, 2019

Indians love their pets. https://t.co/r3HcYUoIPJ — Ashis Basu (@BasuAshis) May 27, 2019

This is quite sweet :) — Maya Mirchandani (@maya206) May 26, 2019

Chunchu is such a sweet name. Hope Chunchu is at peace. 💚 https://t.co/w3FasBmLXW — yepicurious (@Si_Shash) May 26, 2019

It’s really sweet only cat lovers can understand — Aayat syed (@aayaatsyed) May 26, 2019

In Telugu... Chunchu means one type of Rat. So this Chunchu may be a great villain for Rats. — Krishnamohan Tanniru (@Krishmn) May 26, 2019

Haha even cats have caste now. Ouch https://t.co/sq5aaSl5Ri — haritho (@haritho) May 26, 2019

Cat with a Nair surname! Ab aur Kya bacha hai dekhne ko? Anthropomorphize everythng? https://t.co/UGOniHRGT7 — rama lakshmi (@RamaNewDelhi) May 26, 2019

Caste for cat.... — Hari (@Hari12280452) May 26, 2019

The death of the Internet's own feline, Grumpy Cat shook Netizens just last week, but Tardar Sauce (Grumpy cat's real name) isn't the only feline with an obituary.Indian Netizens were amused when a tabby made it to the obituary section of a paper in India, commemorating the cat.The death of a loved one is always hard, especially if it is a pet you have grown attached to, missing their presence is very ordinary. A family of such a dearly-loved cat felt this sentiment as they put an obituary in a paper, fondly remembering the cat.“Chunchu Nair. Molutty, we badly miss you,” read the short note shared along with the picture of the family cat.'Molutty' in Malayalam is an endearing way of referring to a young girl child, and comes from the words 'Molu kutty' which literally means young daughter.Marked under 'Kennels & Pets' section of the paper, the obituary wasn't missed by Netizens when it surfaced on Twitter.Some were amused by the 'caste' attached to the cat: Nair.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)