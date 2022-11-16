'RIP Jimmy Fallon' Trending on Twitter Shocks Fans, Here's How It Started

Jimmy Fallon, host of the Tonight Show, is alive and well despite what you may have come to believe from the ‘RIP Jimmy Fallon’ trend on Twitter. Elon Musk’s Twitter is a chaotic place and it’s not clear how the hashtag started trending. Currently, Twitter timelines are flooded with people tweeting ‘RIP Jimmy Fallon’ with photos of a variety of other comedians and late night show hosts like James Corden, Steve Harvey, Jimmy Kimmel et al. It appears that Twitter users are having some sort of twisted fun at the expense of Fallon.

After a while, Fallon joined in on the jokes, tweeting, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon"

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon— Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

Many Twitter users claim that the following tweet is where it all started: a black-and-white photo of James Corden tweeted with the caption “Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king… Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon". Since the tweet went viral and the trend was sparked, the Twitter user who posted this clarified: “Since this is seriously blowing up, thought I’d just comment that this is satire. Fallon is alive and hope he’s doing well."

Lake County Florida News reported that it might also have started with a fake Tonight Show account posting a manipulated image of Fallon and claiming, with a false birth-year cited, that he had passed away.

Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/3HG2HkNSV8— Eclipse Shade (@EclipseShade69) November 16, 2022

I really hate when a celebrity is gone, but they still had scheduled tweets, and it makes you go through the grief all over again. I just can't today. #RIPJimmyFallon https://t.co/Ef6ws5yC5L— Persephone Silver (she/her) $1030/2000 (@PSPersephone) November 16, 2022

I can’t believe you’re gone. Fly high Jimmy Falcon. Gone way too soon #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/NHUW5wF1yS— Emily Love (@HeyItsEmilyL) November 16, 2022

#RIPJimmyFallon Absolutely devestated to here the news of the passing of this legendRIP Jimmy Fallon 1974 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/DadNJnPsoJ — Wheat Bread (@Moldy_Bread2) November 16, 2022

If you’re still worried even though it’s obviously some kind of Twitter-brand dark humour going on, Fallon’s last tweet was five hours ago at the time of writing this article, about two hours after he asked Musk to “fix" the trend. “It’s not family movie night until you remember way too late about that one scene. #WeTweet," he tweeted then.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here