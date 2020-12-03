News18 Logo

'RIP King': Indians Bid Heartfelt Farewell to MDH 'Chacha' as Dharampal Gulati Passes Away at 97

Tweeted by @viratfanalwayss.

Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati aka 'Chachaji' suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

Asli masale sach sach... MDH MDH!

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati aka 'Chachaji' passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 97. As per reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. He breathed his last at 5.30 am.

Born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan and a school dropout, Gulati joined his father's spice business in the early days. In 2019, the owner of Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) group was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award for his exceptional contribution to trade and industry in the country.

For Netflix and the online-streaming generation, Chachaji, dressed in his trademark red turban, was perhaps the oldest 'star' to have appeared on the Indian television, more specifically in the MDH commercials, making him the immortal face of the brand.

A face synonymous to the brand and omnipresent in the MDH advertisements, Gulati's demise felt like a personal loss to many who gathered on Twitter to pay their tributes to the 'Chachaji'.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called him a “very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul”.


