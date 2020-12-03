'RIP King': Indians Bid Heartfelt Farewell to MDH 'Chacha' as Dharampal Gulati Passes Away at 97

Asli masale sach sach... MDH MDH!

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati aka 'Chachaji' passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 97. As per reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. He breathed his last at 5.30 am.

Born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan and a school dropout, Gulati joined his father's spice business in the early days. In 2019, the owner of Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) group was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award for his exceptional contribution to trade and industry in the country.

For Netflix and the online-streaming generation, Chachaji, dressed in his trademark red turban, was perhaps the oldest 'star' to have appeared on the Indian television, more specifically in the MDH commercials, making him the immortal face of the brand.

A face synonymous to the brand and omnipresent in the MDH advertisements, Gulati's demise felt like a personal loss to many who gathered on Twitter to pay their tributes to the 'Chachaji'.

King of #MDH masale Mr Gulati passes away Om shanti — आशीष गौतम Ashish Gautam (@_AshishGautam) December 3, 2020

RIP Mahashay Dharampal Gulati ji #MDH Your rise from a man in street to top and your contribution towards social works will always be remembered pic.twitter.com/KJY8tFvTRO — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) December 3, 2020

Owner of MDH, Shri Dharampal Gulati Passed away at the age of 98. RIP Sir,India won't forget you. pic.twitter.com/c8aFboDICK — The Hitman অসমীয়া (@TheSicari0) December 3, 2020

2020 is so bad that even MDH wale uncle paased away. RIP pic.twitter.com/jeD42fWJGj — Shivam (@iamshiv144) December 3, 2020

The "grand-dad" or "Dadaji" whose pictures most of our moms had in their kitchens and owner of the famous Masala Brand "MDH" - Dharampal Gulati passed away at 98. He will be missed! What a journey he had..so One more time in his memory.... "MDH MDH" Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/ShngtWhRGh — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 3, 2020

Shri Mahashay Dharmapal Gulati, owner of MDH Masala is no more. Here he was dancing at an event celebrating 100 years of MDH Masalas when he was 96 years old. Om Shanti🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/kgaCaWgDEf — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 3, 2020

RIP Mahasay Dharampal Gulati and Thanks for spicing up our life....😭😭😭😭 #DharampalGulati pic.twitter.com/1kRtqgLaiE — Abhijit Seth (@mobile365tech) December 3, 2020

All the jokes like this guy is "amar" is hitting my mind so badly nowI can't believe that he is no more.RIP#MDH pic.twitter.com/QCNBf2oBpu — Arpit Goyal (@_Arpit_Goyal_) December 3, 2020

The owner of MDH 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away !!It's 2020 dude, everything is possible #RIP pic.twitter.com/2Y0S5ZxMM2 — ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) December 3, 2020

Grew up watching MDH ads featuring him! And back then thought spices mean MDH! https://t.co/hS9PgiKXZP — Sonal Bhutra (@sonalbhutra) December 3, 2020

What a legend. His own brand ambassador. Clearly had tremendous vision to take the brand where it is. Never had the chance to meet him or work with MDH but my hats off to him. #MDH #mdhspices #mdhmasala https://t.co/OpS1h5lRT5 — Safir (@safiranand) December 3, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called him a “very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul”.