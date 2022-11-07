CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Buzz » 'RIP Physics': Desi Soap Shows Wife Clinging to Kite to Save Husband Who Fell Off Terrace
1-MIN READ

'RIP Physics': Desi Soap Shows Wife Clinging to Kite to Save Husband Who Fell Off Terrace

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 15:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Paro and Shankar fell in love. Literally. (Screengrab from YouTube/Dangal TV Channel)

Paro and Shankar fell in love. Literally. (Screengrab from YouTube/Dangal TV Channel)

This scene from 'Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani' featuring Paro and Shankar does not care about the petty laws of physics.

Desi TV soaps are a gift that keeps on giving. From someone almost choking to death via someone’s pallu, washing laptops with detergent, waking up from coma to make green tea, to making hue and cry over there not being ketchup with pizza, TV soaps have given us cultural reset moments that can only be classified as magical realism of some sort. Now, adding to the list, a viral scene from a soap shows a woman falling in love. Literally.

The scene from ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani’ that airs on Dangal TV shows Shankar falling off a terrace, cartwheeling through air. Paro follows him, gliding through air with a Superman-style gesture before she latches onto… a kite. Which is bigger than her in size. She clings onto the kite while Shankar grabs hold of her free hand. People from the terrace look on in horror as dramatic music plays et cetera. Somewhere in the midst of it all, the backdrop changes suddenly into a forest (?), over which the entire incident unfolds.

The show creators clearly are avant-garde and don’t care much for continuity, but credit where it’s due: at least they tried to reverse the trope of the man saving the damsel in distress.

“Had a headache after watching this and fainted. Just got up to alert others now again fainting,” an Instagram user shared. Certainly an incident that fits the dramatic occasion. “I am having what they are having 😂😂,” said another. “RIP Physics,” commented another.

Nobody takes the principle of “love can move mountains” as seriously as Desi soap creators. For instance, in a viral scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, the infamous Gopi bahu can be seen injured and in a coma in a hospital. In comes her husband and starts yelling at her for doing this without his “permission” or sparing a thought about his “green tea, black tea”, clothes and meals. He yells some more, till his demands for green tea do actually wake Gopi up from the coma. Good for her?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 07, 2022, 15:42 IST
last updated:November 07, 2022, 15:42 IST