BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

RIP Pranab Mukherjee: Politicians, Celebrities on Twitter Condole Ex-President's Death

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away at a hospital in Delhi.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away at a hospital in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the hospital had said that Mukherjee's health deteriorated on Sunday night and had gone into 'septic shock'.

Buzz Staff

Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening at Delhi's Army's Research and Referral Hospital where he was admitted since August 10. He was 84. His death has been widely condoled by leaders across the political spectrum of the country. Celebrities too expressed sadness over his death.

His son Abhijeet Mukherjee broke the news on Twitter. "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You (sic)," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president Venakaiah Naidu, home minister Amit Shah among others expressed sadness over Mukherjee's death.

Earlier in the day, the hospital had said that Mukherjee's health deteriorated on Sunday night and had gone into "septic shock". “There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday,” said Army Hospital, where the former President and Congress stalwart was admitted. He was in deep coma and on ventilator support. On August 10, he was admitted to hospital where he underwent a surgery for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital.

Next Story
Loading