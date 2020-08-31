RIP Pranab Mukherjee: Politicians, Celebrities on Twitter Condole Ex-President's Death

Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening at Delhi's Army's Research and Referral Hospital where he was admitted since August 10. He was 84. His death has been widely condoled by leaders across the political spectrum of the country. Celebrities too expressed sadness over his death.

His son Abhijeet Mukherjee broke the news on Twitter. "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You (sic)," he wrote.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president Venakaiah Naidu, home minister Amit Shah among others expressed sadness over Mukherjee's death.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी के स्वर्गवास के बारे में सुनकर हृदय को आघात पहुंचा। उनका देहावसान एक युग की समाप्ति है। श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी के परिवार, मित्र-जनों और सभी देशवासियों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Saddened by the news of passing away of #PranabMukherjee Ji. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief, May god give them the strength to bear the loss. I will always remember him as the chief troubleshooter of @INCIndia, May his soul RIP. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DLwhYLrCV4 — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Former President Shri #PranabMukherjee da. He lived a public life of over 5 decades, a legendary statesman. Big loss. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/esqFYQqJ58 — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) August 31, 2020

Rest In Peace #PranabMukherjee sir you will be missed by all Indians across the world for the tireless service and dedicated work for our beloved motherland . Condolences to the family of Pranab da 🙏🏻 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 31, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee . Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Q2noCKVFnq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2020

Sad to hear the passing away of Former President of India Bharat Ratna Shri #PranabMukherjee. RIP Sir. pic.twitter.com/QULYc3dXrK — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of the Former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/tCmFAmgNMb — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) August 31, 2020

Sad to hear the passing away of Former President of India Bharat Ratna Shri @CitiznMukherjee Sir. You will be remember forever Sir. RIP Sir. Om Shanti. 💔 😭#PranabMukherjee #RIPSir pic.twitter.com/nvb7psAcPu — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, the hospital had said that Mukherjee's health deteriorated on Sunday night and had gone into "septic shock". “There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday,” said Army Hospital, where the former President and Congress stalwart was admitted. He was in deep coma and on ventilator support. On August 10, he was admitted to hospital where he underwent a surgery for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital.