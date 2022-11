'RIP Twitter' Trends Amid Mass Resignations After Elon Musk's 'Ultimatum'

Hundreds of Twitter employees are expected to be leaving the social media company. This comes right after an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity," or leave. Amid all the chaos, #RipTwitter has started trending on the social media handle. This comes in as worried social media users posted about the platform’s fate. The company is facing extreme turbulence as of now. Employees, internally known as “Tweeps”, used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and the salute emoji as they tweeted about their resignations.

Few netizens can be seen using memes and images to describe the situation. Have a look at the tweets:

Damn twitter is feeling like this rn #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/KOnUZtynLf— Abhi (@SagarAbhi_) November 18, 2022

Everyone on Twitter tweeting about how Twitter’s dead #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/afgyHoktrW— SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) November 18, 2022

Elon shut down Twitter HQ, and now an activist is projecting onto the building.#RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/DEV0oGC8C2— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) November 18, 2022

As per Reuters, Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. As of now, it is unclear as to how many employees have chosen to stay. The numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company.

Amid the chaos, workers have been asked not to report to work as all office buildings will be temporarily shut, beginning immediately. According to BBC, a message sent to Twitter employees highlights that access to all office buildings and badge access will be revoked until Monday, November 21.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," Musk said.

