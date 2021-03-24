'RIP': Twitter's Grave New Meme Imagines What Legends 'Would Have Loved' in Modern Day World

“Van Gogh would have taken 20 selfies a day. Sylvia Plath would have texted her lovers nothing but heart-eyed emojis when she ran out of words. Andy Warhol would have had the world’s weirdest Vine account," wrote poet B. E. Fitzgerald in her poem “Art Is a Facebook Status About Your Winter Break," which had subsequently gone viral on the Internet in the early 2010’s. While the poem talked about why social media needs to stop being villianized, almost a decade later, in 2021 we have a new Twitter trend that picked up on the same human conditions old legends of the past, like poets, artists, musicians and even historically famous people would have loved had they lived in modern times.

The Twitter trend, which essentially is a text-based meme, starting with “RIP (name of a famous person who is now dead), you would have loved (the modern-day thing which relates to them.) For example, Andy Warhol and Vine. The trend which started last week has now blown up on the micro-blogging platform where everyone is rushing to share what the old-timers would have enjoyed. While some of them are historically accurate, most of them are dark humour and finding something ‘close enough.’

Here’s some of our personal favourites:

RIP Homer I know he would’ve loved Super Mario Odyssey— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) March 23, 2021

RIP king henry VIII i know you would’ve loved tinder— muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) March 23, 2021

rip amy winehouse i just know you would’ve hated lana del ray— احلام (@ah_llama) March 23, 2021

RIP edgar allen poe i know he woud've loved that's so raven— jordan (@mygfreal) March 22, 2021

rip sylvia plath i know u would have loved air fryers— dunwail † (@dunwaIl) March 20, 2021

RIP sigmund freud i know he woud've loved reddit— 👤 (@mas1z1) March 22, 2021

rip oedipus i know he woulda loved yo mama jokes— περσεφόνη (@NotKallyn) March 23, 2021

rip jane austen i just know you would've enjoyed bullying men on twitter— tamino updates (@rnostardently) March 22, 2021

rip princess diana i know taylor swift would have made you star in the bad blood music video— isa (@unsuccession) March 23, 2021

rip shakespeare i know u would’ve loved urban dictionary— olivia (@bugbride) March 21, 2021

rip dorian gray i just know you would have loved the anti aging cream— dorian gray’s last brain cell (@emosupporttwink) March 22, 2021

This new meme is very on-brand with Gen-Z humour, and while it is dark, it is a tiny take on how Boomers berate younger generations for being glued to their phones. If social media or the modern-day phenomenons existed back when we look back to our heroes of the past, they too would have loved the same platforms and same objects we now use.