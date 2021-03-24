'RIP': Twitter's Grave New Meme Imagines What Legends 'Would Have Loved' in Modern Day World

The Twitter trend, which essentially is a text-based meme, starting with “RIP (name of a famous person who is now dead), you would have loved (the modern-day thing which relates to them.) For example, Andy Warhol and Vine. The trend which started last week has now blown up on the micro-blogging platform where everyone is rushing to share what the old-timers would have enjoyed. While some of them are historically accurate, most of them are dark humour and finding something ‘close enough.’
Here’s some of our personal favourites:
RIP Homer I know he would’ve loved Super Mario Odyssey— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) March 23, 2021
RIP king henry VIII i know you would’ve loved tinder— muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) March 23, 2021
rip amy winehouse i just know you would’ve hated lana del ray— احلام (@ah_llama) March 23, 2021
RIP edgar allen poe i know he woud've loved that's so raven— jordan (@mygfreal) March 22, 2021
rip sylvia plath i know u would have loved air fryers— dunwail † (@dunwaIl) March 20, 2021
RIP sigmund freud i know he woud've loved reddit— 👤 (@mas1z1) March 22, 2021
rip oedipus i know he woulda loved yo mama jokes— περσεφόνη (@NotKallyn) March 23, 2021
rip jane austen i just know you would've enjoyed bullying men on twitter— tamino updates (@rnostardently) March 22, 2021
rip princess diana i know taylor swift would have made you star in the bad blood music video— isa (@unsuccession) March 23, 2021
rip shakespeare i know u would’ve loved urban dictionary— olivia (@bugbride) March 21, 2021
rip dorian gray i just know you would have loved the anti aging cream— dorian gray’s last brain cell (@emosupporttwink) March 22, 2021
This new meme is very on-brand with Gen-Z humour, and while it is dark, it is a tiny take on how Boomers berate younger generations for being glued to their phones. If social media or the modern-day phenomenons existed back when we look back to our heroes of the past, they too would have loved the same platforms and same objects we now use.