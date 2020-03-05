RIPTwitter: Netizens Want to Tell No Tales as Twitter Introduces New 'Stories' Feature

After Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp,'Stories' is now on Twitter.

Twitter is starting to test tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil.

The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. Fleets can’t be retweeted and they won’t have “likes.”

People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.

This new feature, however, did not impress the users on the platform. "If we wanted stories, we'd just use the other platforms," was the general consensus. After a point "#RIPTwitter" also became the top hashtag on the micro-blogging website.





Cant believe the only good social media app i liked is becoming like the rest. I hate it here

#RIPTwitter



pic.twitter.com/pze08i51DO — 마리솔💕(M) ⁷ (@HFBTS1) March 4, 2020

Who asked for stories? Nah I wanna speak to management because this is not right. What set twitter different from the other social media apps is the fact that it’s storyless. All we’ve ever asked for is an edit button. Don’t ruin this app #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/be9x66FEyb — yas (@Adoomies2) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter



Everyone: Please just add an edit button.



Twitter: Okay, let's add stories.



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/6MRIQUQBl7 — MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter



Twitter: we know you’ve been asking for an edit button but here’s the stories feature 🙂



Literally everyone: pic.twitter.com/7IFtUhSlZp — FOOLISHWAYNE_ (@FoolishWayne_) March 5, 2020

Everyone: oh twitter please add an edit button

Twitter: how about add stories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/os5GnUkDNl — Trias (@triasdims) March 5, 2020





Can't wait to ignore everyone's stories just like on Facebook and Instagram #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/sWl9sF4ELx — 3RIAN (@_3RIAN) March 5, 2020

So they give stories instead of edit buttons... the amount of times I’ve deleted tweets just to fix my spelling mistakes 😩😩#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/r0e3xEwkMs — 🐱 ⁷ Jumana ⁷ 🐱 (@BigTiddieEnt) March 5, 2020

When you see that Twitter is slowly becoming another Instagram#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/dLpLIdmA9t — Umbreon&Sylveon Pokeganda (not with GameFreak) (@GamerHysteric) March 5, 2020

Adding stories and not an edit button?? Tragic #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/Jfkj80BiVD — mc (@mc39516979) March 5, 2020

It wasn't just the added feature that annoyed users. They wanted an 'Edit' button, which would let people edit their earlier tweets.

Twitter has however, not at all mentioned that it was possibly. Dorsey had earlier said that said the platform was built on the SMS format of text messaging.

"Once you send a text, you can't take it back. When you send a tweet, it goes to the world instantaneously. You can't take it back."

Dorsey first addressed the possibility of adding an edit feature for tweets in December 2016, based on the Twitterati's' suggestions. However, as of March 5, 2020, there is no mention of if or when the edit button is coming.