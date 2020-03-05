English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
#RIPTwitter: Netizens Want to Tell No Tales as Twitter Introduces New 'Stories' Feature

Image for representation.

It wasn't just the added feature that annoyed users. They wanted an 'Edit' button, which would let people edit their earlier tweets.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 5, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
After Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp,'Stories' is now on Twitter.

Twitter is starting to test tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil.

The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. Fleets can’t be retweeted and they won’t have “likes.”

People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.

This new feature, however, did not impress the users on the platform. "If we wanted stories, we'd just use the other platforms," was the general consensus. After a point "#RIPTwitter" also became the top hashtag on the micro-blogging website.



Twitter has however, not at all mentioned that it was possibly. Dorsey had earlier said that said the platform was built on the SMS format of text messaging.

"Once you send a text, you can't take it back. When you send a tweet, it goes to the world instantaneously. You can't take it back."

Dorsey first addressed the possibility of adding an edit feature for tweets in December 2016, based on the Twitterati's' suggestions. However, as of March 5, 2020, there is no mention of if or when the edit button is coming.

