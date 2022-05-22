Rishabh Pant Brutally Trolled With Memes after DRS Gaffe Against MI's Tim David

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant looked all nerves during the crucial clash against Mumbai Indians that could have booked a berth for his team in the playoffs of IPL 2022 but it weren’t to be. Not only did Pant drop a sitter that could have dismissed Dewald Brevis for 25 during Kuldeep Yadav’s over but the skip also missed out on taking the match-turning review that could have seen Tim David walking off for a golden duck. The incident happened during the 15th over bowled by Shardul Thakur. David looked to push the ball as Pant gloved it behind the stumps and instantly went for the appeal. A no from the umpire proceeded with a chat but no review was taken. To Pant’s nightmare, Ultra Edge showed a spike and the rest was history.

Tim David went on to score a vital 34 off 11 deliveries packed with four sixes and a couple of boundaries. Chasing DC’s 159/7, MI crossed the finish line with five deliveries to spare. It’s worth noting that MI’s score read 95 for 3 in 14.4 when David got the lifeline.

An unfortunate day out for Pant, fans did not spare the Delhi Capitals captain. Not one bit.

Nitin Menon must be laughing at Rishabh Pant. Last time Pant was calling the umpires blind. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2022

A reminder that Tim David was out for a golden duck but Rishabh Pant decided not to review it. This has single handedly costed Delhi Capitals a playoff spot. — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 21, 2022

Rishabh Pant should be given an honorary Infosys offer letter by Bangalore. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 21, 2022

How is Rishabh Pant even a wicketkeeper when he can't even hear such clear knicks — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 21, 2022

Congratulations Rishabh Pant for winning the man of the match for RCB pic.twitter.com/v2gIsIozVs — Arjun Tendulkar FC (@bestwicketkeper) May 21, 2022

Main reason for RCB qualifying for playoffs is Rishabh Pant. A catch drop and not reviewing Tim David's wicket. pic.twitter.com/yN7rqP93yk — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 21, 2022

Only Rishabh Pant is responsible for this loss #DC — MSDian™ (@its_nilss) May 21, 2022

RCB fans watching Rishabh Pant's mistake: pic.twitter.com/D4Ev5zfNeO — Kartik (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) May 21, 2022

Mumbai Indians exited the tournament on a high but their win also meant that Royal Challengers Bangalore booked a spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs, thereby pushing Delhi Capitals out of the race for the cup.

