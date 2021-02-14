Spiderman to Superman: Rishabh Pant's Absolute Blinder to Dismiss Ollie Pope Has Twitter in Disbelief

Rishabh Pant seems to be enjoying every bit of his presence on the cricket field. Be it his explosive batting, non-stop chatter behind the stumps or taking acrobatic catches-- 23-year-old Pant is doing it all against England in the second Test being played in Chennai.

Pant who remained unbeaten on 58 pushed India's total to 329 but grabbed more limelight when he caught two diving blinders during England's short-lived innings of 134.

However, one of the most highlight-worthy moments of the day came courtesy of the exciting wicketkeeper, who showed incredible athleticism to pull off a tough catch.

Mohammed Siraj, who was brought into the attack for the first time on Day 2, started with a ball that was angling down leg and Ollie Pope duly flicked it off his pads.

Pope didn't get it fine enough and Pant, quick on his feet, flew to his left and completed an acrobatic catch to give Siraj his first-ever Test wicket in home conditions.

In response, England were bundled out for a mere 134 in their first innings thanks to a stunning fifer by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Notably, India's first innings total of 329 is the highest score conceded by any team in a Test innings without giving away an extra.

England just edged past the 328 runs that India had conceded against Pakistan in Lahore in 1955.