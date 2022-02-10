Rishabh Pant 'Chilling' on the Boundary Rope During India-West Indies ODI is a Mood

Team India’s gamble to open with Rishabh Pant in the second ODI against West Indies did not pay off as the stylish wicketkeeper-batter who came out to bat with skipper Rohit Sharma departed for 18 off 34 as the hosts were quickly reduced to 39/2 in under 12 overs. Fortunately for the surprised fans and viewers, Sharma, after winning the match and the series 2-0, admitted that the experiment was a one-time thing. “I have been asked to try different things, so that was something different (on Pant opening). We wanted to try it one game and is not a permanent thing. Shikhar should be back for the next game. We don’t mind losing a few games while trying out a few things. Because it is important to look at the long term goals. We will see what works out well for the team combination (for the final ODI).”

Pant, on the other hand, was dismissed after a rather loose pull shot to Odean Smith but the early departure had nothing on the Indian cricketer. In fact, Pant was spotted relaxing around the boundary region with Deepak Chahar and the support staff. His “chill" demeanour meant the photo was quickly circulated across social media and there was a picnic of memes. Pant’s photo also brought back the memories of Yuzvendra Chahal’s viral photo that did the rounds back in 2019 when the leg spinner personified the sense of relaxation during the World Cup fixture between India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma credited KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav for showing maturity. Both walked in with India in a spot of bother. By the time the duo was done, India was well on its way to a respectable score.

“Obviously winning the series is a good feeling. There were some challenges. The partnership between Rahul and Surya had a lot of maturity. We got to a respectable total in the end. We knew we could fight it out. The entire unit came out and bowled superbly. It is important for these guys to bat under pressure and that is how you will judge their character. Surya had to take his time and understand what the team wants from him. KL also batted superbly as he is consistently up and down in the order.”

