Rishabh Pant Fans Had Warned Him About Covid-19 in This Maskless Euro 2020 Pic

Rishabh Pant who is currently in England ahead of the five-match Test series has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Pant had turned a positive result more than a week back and is asymptomatic, a report in the Sports Tak noted. It’s worth reminding that Pant was among the attendees at the Wembley stadium to watch an England vs Germany Euro match on June 30. On Wednesday, Britain also recorded the highest number of daily infections since 15 January at 42,302. Catching the match live from the Wembley stadium Pant had posted a few photographs along with a caption saying: “Good experience watching."

Good experience watching ⚽️. vs pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

The stylish wicketkeeper-batsman was then questioned and warned by the fans about the absence of the face mask, especially in the jam-packed stadium.

“You must be wearing mask. What message are u conveying to the people who follow you. Soch badlo to desh badlega. Anyways be safe," wrote a well-wisher.

Is England free from covid ? Be safe man— Gitasree Gupta (@gitasree_gupta) June 30, 2021

You must be wearing mask. What message are u conveying to the people who follow you. Soch badlo to desh badlega. Anyways be safe— Vinay Dutt Sharma (@chaman120) June 30, 2021

Mask kha hai?— Adnan Khan (@AdnanAli623) June 30, 2021

bio bubble breach— KavyaKumar (@YoungIndian9) June 30, 2021

Where is mask— Live7tv (@Live7tv2) June 30, 2021

After the news spread on social media, many fans came forth to wish the cricketer a speedy recovery.

#RishabhPant tests positive for #Covid19 in England.Wishing @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery and hope he will recover in time for the test series against #Eng #INDvsEng— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant tested positive for Covid-19 in England…after vaccination also tested positive Hoping for your speedy recovery!!Come back stronger champ@RishabhPant17 #RishabhPant#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/XYBgw3kg35— Ritesh Kumar Thakur (@Riteshkumar_74) July 15, 2021

Rishabh pant test positive Prayer for speedly recovery— Raman Bhatia (@CricketGuru01) July 15, 2021

very disappointed news from #INDvsEng series. Marvelous batsman and wicketkeeper #rishabhpant are tested #positive. We are all with pant. Wishing for your speedy recovery.#technicalarav #aravchoudhary— Arav Choudhary (@iaravchoudhary) July 15, 2021

Meanwhile, sources earlier said that one of the players experienced a sore throat that led to a Covid test, which returned positive. The teammates and support staff who came in contact with the player were also kept in isolation for three days, and have completed the period.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said both the players were asymptomatic as such and there were minor signs of cough and cold when they were tested for COVID-19.

“Luckily, there is nothing to worry as one of the players has already returned negative since testing positive. The other player will be tested on Sunday and is currently in isolation. He is asymptomatic as well and we are confident that he can join the camp after negative reports," the source said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here