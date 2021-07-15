CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rishabh Pant Fans Had Warned Him About Covid-19 in This Maskless Euro 2020 Pic

Rishabh Pant / Twitter.

Indian fans had earlier warned a maskless Rishabh Pant who had attended the England vs Germany Euro match at Wembley stadium.

Rishabh Pant who is currently in England ahead of the five-match Test series has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Pant had turned a positive result more than a week back and is asymptomatic, a report in the Sports Tak noted. It’s worth reminding that Pant was among the attendees at the Wembley stadium to watch an England vs Germany Euro match on June 30. On Wednesday, Britain also recorded the highest number of daily infections since 15 January at 42,302. Catching the match live from the Wembley stadium Pant had posted a few photographs along with a caption saying: “Good experience watching."

The stylish wicketkeeper-batsman was then questioned and warned by the fans about the absence of the face mask, especially in the jam-packed stadium.

“You must be wearing mask. What message are u conveying to the people who follow you. Soch badlo to desh badlega. Anyways be safe," wrote a well-wisher.

After the news spread on social media, many fans came forth to wish the cricketer a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, sources earlier said that one of the players experienced a sore throat that led to a Covid test, which returned positive. The teammates and support staff who came in contact with the player were also kept in isolation for three days, and have completed the period.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said both the players were asymptomatic as such and there were minor signs of cough and cold when they were tested for COVID-19.

“Luckily, there is nothing to worry as one of the players has already returned negative since testing positive. The other player will be tested on Sunday and is currently in isolation. He is asymptomatic as well and we are confident that he can join the camp after negative reports," the source said.

first published:July 15, 2021, 12:04 IST