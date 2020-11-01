Rishabh Pant Embracing Ishan Kishan after His Splendid Knock Against DC is Why We Love IPL

Delhi Capitals were handed a 9-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians owing to their clueless batting performance in Dubai on Saturday. The victory for Mumbai Indians earned them another two points, taking their tally to 18. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have found themselves in a do or die situation despite looking solid in the season to gain entry in IPL 2020's playoffs, as they registered their fourth loss on the trot.

Choosing to bat first, DC had a nightmarish start, losing Shikhar Dhawan for a second consecutive duck. The wickets kept tumbling courtesy of Trent Boult's 3/21 and Jasprit Bumrah's 3/17, as DC could only manage 110/9 on the board in their designated 20 overs.

MI's chase was spearheaded by the in-form batsman Ishan Kishan who thumped an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, ensuring there were no hiccups in the run-chase. While the match belonged to MI pacers and Kishan's clean stroke-hitting, there was a moment after the contest that reminded everyone why cricket is a gentleman's game.

Soon after Kishan hit the winning six off Nortje, and congratulatory fist-bumps were thrown around, DC's Rishabh Pant embraced Kishan for his splendid knock.

The snapshot of their hug soon went viral on social media.

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan hug after the game was so beautiful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DIRDZLw8TZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2020

This is called Bonding. ✌️ Great to see Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant having respect for each other. 👍#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/zyYNVN92XT — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) October 31, 2020

With 18 points from 13 games, MI have more or less ensured they would feature in Qualifier 1 regardless of the result of their last game. With 14 points from 13 games, Delhi Capitals need to win their final game against Royal Challengers Bangalore for a safe passage to the playoff.