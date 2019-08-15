Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Rishabh Pant Faces Fans' Wrath for 'Throwing Away' His Wicket Against West Indies

Pant came in at number 4 position when India were at 91/2 and tried to smash the very first delivery he faced on the leg side region.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
Rishabh Pant Faces Fans' Wrath for 'Throwing Away' His Wicket Against West Indies
Image tweeted by user @TheYorkerBall.
"This is a shot that Rishabh Pant will want to forget but shouldn't. It should remind him of how much ability he is wasting. He is a batsman-keeper, not the other way around, so his batting must speak for him even more," Harsha Bhogle aptly put after Rishabh Pant's short stay at the crease against West Indies on Wednesday.

0, 4, 65, 20, 0.

It's fair to say, Indian youngster, Pant has had a forgetful outing in the recently concluded T20 and ODI series against West Indies but his first-ball duck at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad in the third and final ODI against Jason Holder's side managed to irk crickets fans back in India.

Batting first, Chris Gayle took the watchers on a nostalgia ride, smacking 5 maximums in his 41-ball 72 as the hosts finished with 240/7, which was then corrected by Duckworth-Lewis calculations to a target of 255 of 35 overs.

Captain Virat Kohli went about his usual business after Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan perished early on, bringing up his 43rd ton and found an able partner in Shreyas Iyer (65 off 41 balls), who scored his second half-century in as many games, propelling India home by 6 wickets and ending the ODI series with a 2-0 victory.

There was, however, a minor hiccup in the run-chase after Dhawan's departure to West Indies spinner Fabian Allen. Pant, in at no.4, came dancing down the pitch and tried to smash the very first delivery he faced on the leg side region. A leading-edge followed and Keemo Paul did the rest. Allen uprooted two in three deliveries and Kohli, batting on the non-striker's end, had disappointment written all over his face.

Fans on social media were critical of 21-year-cricketer for playing an "irresponsible shot" and "throwing away" his wicket at a crucial time.

There were memes and sarcastic jibes aimed at Pant as well.

However, there were several who went easy on him.

Here's a video from his dismissal:

