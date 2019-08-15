Rishabh Pant Faces Fans' Wrath for 'Throwing Away' His Wicket Against West Indies

"This is a shot that Rishabh Pant will want to forget but shouldn't. It should remind him of how much ability he is wasting. He is a batsman-keeper, not the other way around, so his batting must speak for him even more," Harsha Bhogle aptly put after Rishabh Pant's short stay at the crease against West Indies on Wednesday.

It's fair to say, Indian youngster, Pant has had a forgetful outing in the recently concluded T20 and ODI series against West Indies but his first-ball duck at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad in the third and final ODI against Jason Holder's side managed to irk crickets fans back in India.

Batting first, Chris Gayle took the watchers on a nostalgia ride, smacking 5 maximums in his 41-ball 72 as the hosts finished with 240/7, which was then corrected by Duckworth-Lewis calculations to a target of 255 of 35 overs.

Captain Virat Kohli went about his usual business after Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan perished early on, bringing up his 43rd ton and found an able partner in Shreyas Iyer (65 off 41 balls), who scored his second half-century in as many games, propelling India home by 6 wickets and ending the ODI series with a 2-0 victory.

There was, however, a minor hiccup in the run-chase after Dhawan's departure to West Indies spinner Fabian Allen. Pant, in at no.4, came dancing down the pitch and tried to smash the very first delivery he faced on the leg side region. A leading-edge followed and Keemo Paul did the rest. Allen uprooted two in three deliveries and Kohli, batting on the non-striker's end, had disappointment written all over his face.

Fans on social media were critical of 21-year-cricketer for playing an "irresponsible shot" and "throwing away" his wicket at a crucial time.

Enough of babysitting the babysitter. Teach him the value of a wicket with some punishment.#RishabhPant #INDvWI — Ashok Mithra D (@mithra_d) August 14, 2019

#RishabhPant is throwing away the wickets .. what an overrated player. pic.twitter.com/ipRE7qOriz — LeeG (@Safricansfirst) August 14, 2019

Don’t even need to check scorecard nowadays... Virat Kohli’s face usually tells everything about how Rishabh Pant gets out. Unreal! — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 14, 2019

Rishabh pant wasting opportunities. shreyas Iyer grabbing em with both hands. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) August 14, 2019

Rishabh Pant is not our No 4, He is our No 8. #INDvWI — Bilal (@Ahmadbilal111) August 14, 2019

It's great to watch #ShreyasIyer bat with the conviction that he is at the moment. Clean, clinical and picking the bad ones to be dispatched. #RishabhPant doesn't need to look too far to learn how to make opportunities count. #INDvWI #WIvIND #WIvsIND #indiavswestindies — Bihan Sengupta (@BihanSengupta91) August 14, 2019

Time for Team India to give chance to Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan until Rishabh Pant learns from his mistakes. #INDvWI #WIvIND — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) August 14, 2019

There were memes and sarcastic jibes aimed at Pant as well.

( •_•) (•_• ) ( ง )ง ୧( ୧ )/︶ /︶Rishabh Pant OUT Same Mistake Every Damn Time FFs #INDvWI #WIvsIND — Dr Khushboo (@khushi_kadri2) August 14, 2019

#RishabhPant is young, I mean 9 test matches18 t20 matches12 odi matches young. He will mature.. give him 100 more games and he will start playing sensibly. — Matured_thinker (@matured_thinker) August 14, 2019

However, there were several who went easy on him.

Rishabh Pant seriously needs to work on his horrible shot selection. Wicket keeping will get better by slowly gaining experience, not everyone is a born-genius. However, India still have to back him for long regardless of his mistakes as he's the best bet right now. #WIvIND — Ayush (@abasu0819) August 14, 2019

#RishabhPant is a fearless cricketer, a little immature at the moment, his potential will be fully realized in a couple of years. Surely a match-winner in the making. — P K T (@pramodthimmaiah) August 15, 2019

Here's a video from his dismissal:

