3-min read

Rishabh Pant Failed to Pull Off Dhoni's 'No Look' Trick and Twitter is Fuming

Fans in the stadium and on social media came down hard on 21-year-old Pant, who came in as Dhoni's replacement in the last two ODI matches against the visiting Australia.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Rishabh Pant Failed to Pull Off Dhoni's 'No Look' Trick and Twitter is Fuming
Screenshot from video posted by @Vidshots1 / Twitter
Rishabh Pant looked completely out of colour when he filled in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's shoes to keep the stumps in the fourth ODI in Mohali on Sunday after Dhoni was rested for the last two 50-over contests against Australia.

The 21-year-old gave away several lifelines to the Aussie batsmen, which cost the hosts dearly as India failed to defend an enormous score of 358 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

On one occasion, Pant tried to pull off a Dhoni-esque run out but failed miserably, leaving skipper Virat Kohli and the fans in attendance fuming.

The incident happened in the 44th over when Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling to Alex Carey. Carey, completely deceived by Chahal's delivery, decided to sneak in a single after losing the sight of the ball. Pant, quickly grabbed onto the ball and instead of taking a direct aim at the stumps, decided to mimic Dhoni's "no-look" technique to dislodge the bails.

Pant missed and Carrey ran for a single.




With the missed run-out opportunity, chants of "Dhoni..Dhoni" filled the stadium. Cricket fans on Twitter were unimpressed by Pant's efforts too.




























"Give him chance," said others who felt that fans were being too harsh on the youngster.










Anyway, this was what Pant was trying to emulate. Back in 2016, Dhoni, who is considered the best in the business when it comes to keeping the stumps, completed a "no look" run out when he dismissed New Zealander Ross Taylor during the fourth ODI with his back facing the stumps.




Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb’s century (117) and Ashton Turner’s fireworks in the latter overs took their side to victory with 13 balls to spare, chasing 359 - the highest run-chase ever completed against India.

Turner scored an unbeaten 84 from 43 balls that took the away side to victory and level the five-match series 2-2 with a game to go.

The final and deciding ODI will be played at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on March 13.
Loading...
