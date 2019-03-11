Rishabh Pant Failed to Pull Off Dhoni's 'No Look' Trick and Twitter is Fuming

the gap between Pant and Dhoni's wicket keeping#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Qcwgk5POvJ — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 10, 2019

Rishabh Pant is 16 years younger than Dhoni, and yet his reflexes are 16 times slower than Dhoni's — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) March 10, 2019

MSD being missed behind the stumps. Rishabh Pant looking quite ordinary. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 10, 2019

You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1W5y3CbZ2Q — Akshay | ಅಕ್ಷಯ | अक्षय (@AkshayKatariyaa) March 10, 2019

Selectors to Rishabh pant:



World Cup ke audition me fail ho gaye aap#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/JdJ06qVXeV — Omee (@Umeshmohnani1) March 10, 2019

Crowd chanting #Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni after the stumping miss from Pant #INDvAUS — SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) March 10, 2019

#INDvAUS



The way Pant is performing behind the wicket.Kohli will retire him before dhoni. pic.twitter.com/JvL5WXygCE — avanish (@av_nisHit) March 10, 2019

And Rishabh Pant has proved beyond doubt he isn’t ready yet. 2 stumping missed and one becoming the diff between victory and defeat. Dhoni would hardly miss any. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 10, 2019

Rishabh Pant misses the stumping and crowd chants 'Dhoni.. Dhoni'. But its hard on the young man. Let's allow him to get settled in ODI cricket. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 10, 2019

To all those who r saying we missed Dhoni, watch these pictures. These are just sample misses by him. There are many like this. Give Pant sometime. He already proved he is a better batsman than Dhoni. He will prove in wicketkeeping also. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yGKJWlczbH — Prathap (@prathap_90) March 10, 2019

For all those who are abusing Rishabh Pant 👇👇👇. We all learn from our mistake and improve ourselves with time. #indvaus pic.twitter.com/YsHjPF1Rzq — Ashwini Mishra (@Ashwini_India) March 10, 2019

Rishabh Pant looked completely out of colour when he filled in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's shoes to keep the stumps in the fourth ODI in Mohali on Sunday after Dhoni was rested for the last two 50-over contests against Australia.The 21-year-old gave away several lifelines to the Aussie batsmen, which cost the hosts dearly as India failed to defend an enormous score of 358 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.On one occasion, Pant tried to pull off a Dhoni-esque run out but failed miserably, leaving skipper Virat Kohli and the fans in attendance fuming.The incident happened in the 44th over when Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling to Alex Carey. Carey, completely deceived by Chahal's delivery, decided to sneak in a single after losing the sight of the ball. Pant, quickly grabbed onto the ball and instead of taking a direct aim at the stumps, decided to mimic Dhoni's "no-look" technique to dislodge the bails.Pant missed and Carrey ran for a single.With the missed run-out opportunity, chants of "Dhoni..Dhoni" filled the stadium. Cricket fans on Twitter were unimpressed by Pant's efforts too."Give him chance," said others who felt that fans were being too harsh on the youngster.Anyway, this was what Pant was trying to emulate. Back in 2016, Dhoni, who is considered the best in the business when it comes to keeping the stumps, completed a "no look" run out when he dismissed New Zealander Ross Taylor during the fourth ODI with his back facing the stumps.Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb’s century (117) and Ashton Turner’s fireworks in the latter overs took their side to victory with 13 balls to spare, chasing 359 - the highest run-chase ever completed against India.Turner scored an unbeaten 84 from 43 balls that took the away side to victory and level the five-match series 2-2 with a game to go.The final and deciding ODI will be played at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on March 13.