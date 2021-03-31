Rishabh Pant Fans Flood Twitter With Memes as 'Babysitter' Named Captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL

Rishabh Pant who is currently in the form of his life following big yet brave outings with the bat against Australia and England has now been named the captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021. This comes after Shreyas Iyer suffered a freak injury in his shoulder he sustained during the series against England recently, thus pushing him out of this year’s tournament. Notably, this will be the first time the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will lead any side in IPL.

“Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can’t wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," Pant said in a statement by the franchise.

Cricket fans, who have been going gaga over youngster’s exciting form in the past few months, were pleasantly surprised with the new development and they celebrated the news of Pant turning DC’s skipper with memes.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, “The previous two seasons under Shreyas’ leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can’t wait for the season to get started."