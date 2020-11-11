Rishabh Pant Hit Maiden Fifty of IPL 2020 in Final and Trolls are 'Deleting' Their Memes

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant saved his best innings for the last as the cricketer who went through a rough patch during the course of IPL 2020 rose to the occasion on the night of the big finals against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in Dubai.

Batting first, DC were tottering at 22/3 following a Trent Boult attack when Pant arrived at the scene. With skipper Shreyas Iyer on the other end, Pant opened up and played some clean hits-- something that was amiss this year.

The duo of Iyer (65 off 50 balls) and Pant (56 off 38 balls) added 96 runs for the fourth wicket to steer their team to safety. Notably, this was Pant's first half-century in the entire season. The fifty was decorated with four boundaries and two maximums.

DC eventually reached a total of 156/7 which MI later chased with ease with 5 wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare.

However, seeing Pant return to his usual ways was a pleasant sight for the cricket fans, which commentator Harsha Bhogle perfectly summed up while seated in the box. "We waited the whole IPL to see this Rishabh Pant," Bhogle quipped.

Tweets of genuine appreciation for the batter surfaced on social media as many urged to not write him off just yet.

Great innings from Rishabh Pant under high pressurised situation, he didn't have a single fifty this season and came to bat when DC were in huge trouble with 22/3. pic.twitter.com/ZiymhDX8FR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2020

Saved his Best innings for the Biggest match. First fifty in #IPL2020. Well played Rishabh Pant .#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/slsEEv833N — | (@iPrinceAlways) November 10, 2020

Rishabh Pant came in at 5-3 in wc sf 2019 and showed that stomach to fight with 32 and today again in a final albeit of IPL has come in at 22-3 and played a mature knock. He has got real spark this guy, do not write him off just yet. — The Joker (@Joker122018) November 10, 2020

But where there is Rishabh Pant there are memes. Fortunately, this time around it wasn't at the expense of the wicket-keeper batsman.

Let me know when it's time to delete all Rishabh Pant tweets. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 10, 2020

Iyer to Rishabh pant, after seeing his form against Mumbai ...#DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/p8GCSEHpPB — 〽️ (@Samcasm7) November 10, 2020

Rishabh pant after scoring 50+ pic.twitter.com/zTnOeAWfJl — Rohit Singh (@memerrohit) November 10, 2020

Rishabh Pant - Big match ??? Call me pic.twitter.com/StzLiQtnos — (@GoatHesson) November 10, 2020

In the end, Mumbai Indians tasted win for the unprecedented fifth time in the IPL, becoming the second team after Chennai Super Kings to defend their title.