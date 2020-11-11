News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Rishabh Pant Hit Maiden Fifty of IPL 2020 in Final and Trolls are 'Deleting' Their Memes

Twitter screengrab.

Twitter screengrab.

Rishabh Pant reached his maiden fifty of IPL 2020 during the finals against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Pant's knock came at a crucial time as Trent Boult unsettled the top order of Delhi Capitals.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant saved his best innings for the last as the cricketer who went through a rough patch during the course of IPL 2020 rose to the occasion on the night of the big finals against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in Dubai.

Batting first, DC were tottering at 22/3 following a Trent Boult attack when Pant arrived at the scene. With skipper Shreyas Iyer on the other end, Pant opened up and played some clean hits-- something that was amiss this year.

The duo of Iyer (65 off 50 balls) and Pant (56 off 38 balls) added 96 runs for the fourth wicket to steer their team to safety. Notably, this was Pant's first half-century in the entire season. The fifty was decorated with four boundaries and two maximums.

DC eventually reached a total of 156/7 which MI later chased with ease with 5 wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare.

However, seeing Pant return to his usual ways was a pleasant sight for the cricket fans, which commentator Harsha Bhogle perfectly summed up while seated in the box. "We waited the whole IPL to see this Rishabh Pant," Bhogle quipped.

Also Read: 'What Now?': IPL 2020 is Over and Cricket Fans are Returning to their 'Boring' Lives With Hilarious Memes

Tweets of genuine appreciation for the batter surfaced on social media as many urged to not write him off just yet.

But where there is Rishabh Pant there are memes. Fortunately, this time around it wasn't at the expense of the wicket-keeper batsman.

In the end, Mumbai Indians tasted win for the unprecedented fifth time in the IPL, becoming the second team after Chennai Super Kings to defend their title.


