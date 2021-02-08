Rishabh Pant Praised as Cricketer to Donate Match Fees to Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Rescue Efforts

After impressing the cricket fraternity with his crucial 91 against England on Sunday in Chennai, Rishabh Pant won hearts on social media after the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman pledged to help the ones affected by the Uttarakhand Glacier Burst.

In a tweet, Pant announced that he would donate his entire match fees, and urged other as well to chip in for the cause.

"Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," the youngster tweeted.

Hailing his actions, scores of fans and followers of the cricketer came out on Twitter to praise Pant's "maturity" on and off the cricket field.

Nandadevi Glacier caused massive flooding in Uttarakhand on Sunday after a part of it broke off and swept away a hydroelectric dam and several houses on Sunday. With rising water levels, over 170 people have been reported missing and at least 10 have lost their lives so far.

Reportedly, labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson told PTI. The power project was swept away completely, added state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar while describing the situation as under control. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream, including in heavily populated areas. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas.

Satellite and Google Earth images do not show a glacial lake near the region, but there is a possibility that there may be a water pocket, or lake inside the glacier, in the region that may have erupted leading to the disaster, Mohd. Farooq Azam, who is an Assistant Professor at IIT Indore, told news agency IANS.