Rishabh Pant Gets Roaring Applause as Brisk Fifty Helps India Extend Lead in Third Test

Rishabh Pant showed great maturity as he came out to bat after India lost a couple of wickets in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinka Rahane in a span of two overs on a crucial Day 3 of the Third Test against South Africa on Thursday. India started their second innings at 57/2 but were quickly reduced to 58/4, leading by only 71 at that stage. Pant not only provided crucial support to Virat Kohli but also played his shots while treading carefully on the thin line of carefree and carelessness cricket, as was noted by the commentators. The stylish left-handed batter brought up his fifty in just 58 deliveries that included four boundaries and a maximum. Notably, this was 24-year-old cricketer’s first half-century against the Proteas.

Recognising his ability to perform on big days, fans from far and wide hailed the Indian cricketer for his fighting fifty that helped India extend a lead of 143 runs with 6 wickets spare in the visitors’ kitty at the end of the first session.

Series decider in Australia in 2021, Series decider in South Africa in 2022 - Rishabh Pant stands tall and he is just 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/sbr5QA68WE— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 13, 2022

A very good half century for Rishabh Pant under pressure. Keep going lad! 🙌🏼 #SAvIND— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 13, 2022

World admires when Rishabh Pant dominates.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 13, 2022

When Rishab pant plays, Two things happen,One we get scared ,Two the opponents get more scared ~ Ashwin pic.twitter.com/Dak0Fp2ZSm— Guddu pandit 🥚 (@vkholic18) January 13, 2022

All those Pant's unreasonable critics and trolls: pic.twitter.com/6FL4Gelqda— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) January 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant in last test match of a series: IND v AUS, Gabba - 23, 89*IND v ENG, Ahemdabad - 101 IND v ENG, Oval - 9, 50 IND v SA, Cape Town - 27, ? He has a 50+ score in all the last test matches of the series he has played since comeback. So you know what I mean. — Vaibhav (@vaibhavdugar02) January 12, 2022

Rishabh Pant's false shot percentage in this innings is now 8.7% - that is the lowest false shot percentage for any batsman in any innings (min 50 balls faced) this series (there are 31 such innings). He's doing this while scoring at 5.17 runs per over. #SAvIND— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant on this pitch pic.twitter.com/Czxvg71lYe— • (@FfsAditya) January 13, 2022

Captain Virat Kohli appreciate for Rishabh Pant's Fifty. pic.twitter.com/zQaJaeaJcm— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 13, 2022

Earlier, starting the day at 57/2 with a lead of 70 runs, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) early on before Rahane walked out in the middle. Facing Kagiso Rabada, Rahane was looking to leave one alone, but the ball just flicked the glove and flew behind the stumps. Kyle Verreynne jumped and went for the catch but missed. Dean Elgar, stationed behind him, completed the catch after the rebound. The batter’s departure left India reeling at 58/4.

Soon enough, angry fans marched to the microblogging site Twitter where they bid ‘farewell’ to Rahane and Pujara’s Test careers, suggesting the likes of Hanuma Vihare, Shreyas Iyer be added to the Test squad.

