Rishabh Pant Receiving a Warm Hug from Ravi Shastri after Gabba Heroics Makes Fans Emotional

Rishabh Pant made a place for himself in the history books thanks to his stunning and unbeaten innings of 89* in just 138 balls that helped India defeat Australia on their own soil on Tuesday. 23-year-old Pant's heroics also ensured the visitors retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with an impressive 2-1 series win.

The wicket-keeper batsman's spirited display with the bat broke Australia's unbeaten streak of 32 years at the Gabba as the team of youngsters led by Ajinkya Rahane showed immense resilience and character whenever they were handed over demanding tasks.

"This one of my biggest days in life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing has been incredible. It's a dream come true. We've been practising hard after the first Test. The team management always backs me and tells me you are match-winner and you have to go out there and win and I am happy I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning," Pant said after hitting India's winning runs.

Before the Indian Team took the victory lap in the Gabba, Pant was greeted by his squad and support staff after he brought India home with only 18 deliveries to spare.

It was, however, Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri embracing Pant with a proud, warm hug that left many cricket fans on social media emotional.

With over 324 runs needed at the start of day five -- where a lot of rain was predicted, India could have gone for an easy option of a draw, after they lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the day. But they chose to go for the target, and in style. It all started with Shubman Gill taking the attack to the opposition bowlers, and slammed a 91, while Cheteshwar Pujara kept blocking everything at the other end.