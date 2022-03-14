Rishabh Pant Unleashed Himself in Pink-ball Test Against Sri Lanka and There Were Memes

Rishabh Pant is on a roll. The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter who has a knack for piling quick runs added another achievement to his resume during the second day of the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With India’s grip tightening with every run scored by the home team in their second innings, 24-year-old Pant decided to extend the lead with what he does best: unleash. Unleash he did as Pant smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian, beating great Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old record. Pant’s half-century, laced with seven boundaries and two sixes, came in 28 deliveries while Dev smacked 30-ball fifty against Pakistan in 1982.

Are we living in Rishabh Pant’s time? Cricket fans from far and wide united to hail the exciting cricketer.

Rishabh Pant be like pic.twitter.com/wpM0HurJ8f— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant in the records books. What a player, what a talent. pic.twitter.com/CZi5iBygM3— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant in Test Cricket in India:-•Match - 8•Innings - 11•Runs - 639•Average - 63.90•Strike Rate - 92.21•50s/100s - 6/1•90s - 4 This is Just Amazing - 63+ Average, 92+ Strike Rate - This is Phenomenal Pant. pic.twitter.com/hvjRSsZiQL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 14, 2022

How can you watch rishabh Pant bat & act like you don't like him— arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 13, 2022

50 off 28 balls. Electric. This is Rishabh Pant’s time and we’re just living in it. #INDvSL— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant now holds the record of hitting most sixes in Test cricket since his debut.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant in Test cricket in India:92(84)92(134)91(88)11(19)58*(77)8(11)1(8)101(118)96(97)39(26)50(31) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2022

Rishabh pant after playing 2-3 ball peacefully. pic.twitter.com/6rg8v9LTBV— Nimittt (@sarcasticnimitt) March 13, 2022

Virat Kohli having the best view to enjoy Rishabh Pant's sixes. pic.twitter.com/2YEhEIyZ4p— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

Pant’s fifty is now the joint-second fastest on Indian soil in Test cricket. He equalled the tally of England cricket great Ian Botham who had scored a fifty in as many deliveries back in 1981. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tops the chart with a 26-ball half-century scored in 2005.

The 24-year-old walked out to bat after India lost Hanuma Vihari in the post-tea session. After the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Pant teamed up with Shreyas Iyer and stitched a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket.

