buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Rishabh Pant 'Warning' Umpire of Slow Over-Rate During DC vs RR Leaves Twitter in Splits
2-MIN READ

Rishabh Pant 'Warning' Umpire of Slow Over-Rate During DC vs RR Leaves Twitter in Splits

Rishabh Pant / IPL (CricketNext).

Rishabh Pant / IPL (CricketNext).

Rishabh Pant was heard saying, 'That’s 1 minute being taken by you, umpire,' during the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2021.

Rishabh Pant’s on-field antics have complimented really well in the growth of the cricketer that he is today. With Shreyas Iyer out of the picture owing to a shoulder injury, Pant has been handed the responsibility to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Since then, all eyes have been on him and he’s doing what he knows best- be Rishabh Pant. Cut to Thursday night’s clash against the Rajasthan Royals, the umpire caused a delay in proceedings to check if there was a more-than-allowed number of fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Pant was heard saying, “That’s 1 minute being taken by you, umpire,” to stave off responsibility for the match delay.

Incidentally, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings was fined for a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium. Since it was the first offence, he was penalised Rs 12 Lakh for it.

Is Pant taking notes from Dhoni? Probably. The 23-year-old DC captain’s cheeky exchange didn’t go unnoticed and those who were watching Thursday night’s IPL encounter were quick to share it on the microblogging site Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Chris Morris stood tall to justify his hefty price tag, scoring a crucial and brisk 18-ball 36 to take his side Rajasthan Royals home against Delhi Capitals. Royals, at one stage, were struggling at 90-6 in 14.5 overs chasing a target of 148 set by Rishabh Pant’s DC. Morris smacked four maximums in his unbeaten innings and helped the Royals register their first win in the IPL 2021 in style.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 16, 2021, 12:10 IST