Rishabh Pant's 'Evil Smile' Goes Viral as Urvashi Rautela at India-Pakistan Match Sparks Memes

Rishabh Pant who was omitted from the Indian squad in Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan managed to trend on the microblogging site Twitter after he was photographed with an “evil smile” along the sidelines as Dinesh Karthik was brought in. Urvashi Rautela, the Indian actress and model, was also present in Dubai to watch the exciting clash. These two may be unrelated situations for an outsider but those who have seen Pant and Rautela in ugly spat off the field in the recent past couldn’t help but snicker.

Then followed memes, a lot of them.

Pant is dropped from squad.

What’s the beef, you ask?

For the unversed, it all started after Urvashi Rautela, in a recent interview, claimed that ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi. “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all,” she said.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant, Says ‘Chotu Bhaiya Should Play Bat Ball’

Following this, Rishabh Pant responded without naming the actress. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” he wrote on Instagram stories. Not just this but the cricketer also added hashtags-Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too). However, Rishabh later deleted this post.

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have reportedly dated before.

