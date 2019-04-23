Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Rishabh Pant's Fans Troll BCCI Over World Cup Snub After His Match-Winning IPL Knock Against RR

The debate around Pant's exclusion from the 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup in England doesn't seem to be dying anytime soon, especially after his unbeaten knock that helped Delhi Capitals register a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rishabh Pant's Fans Troll BCCI Over World Cup Snub After His Match-Winning IPL Knock Against RR
Image by IPL / Twitter | www.iplt20.com.
Loading...
The debate around Rishabh Pant's exclusion from the 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup in England doesn't seem to be dying anytime soon, especially after his glorious knock that helped Delhi Capitals register a six-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals and climb to the top spot on IPL points table for the first time since 2012 on Monday.

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman lost out to veteran Dinesh Karthik, who will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s back-up with the gloves in the tournament.

“We debated at length whether to pick Pant or DK (Dinesh Karthik). We felt that either of them would only come into the XI if Mahi (Dhoni) is injured. We felt that if it is a big game like semifinal or final, keeping ability also matters. Pant was almost there,” said Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad.

While Ambati Rayudu, who also missed out from the World Cup squad, responded to being left out by throwing some serious shade at the selectors, Pant (78* off 36) let his bat do the talking when he joined Shikhar Dhawan (54 off 27) and sent Rajasthan bowlers all around the park at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Pant's fans, who have already argued his exclusion from the big tournament, got an opportunity to take brutal jibes at BCCI and its selectors.











































The previous week, Pant's omission from the WC had sparked a meme-fest online.

Meanwhile, here are the 15 Indian cricketers you'll be seeing in ICC World Cup 2019:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram