Rishabh Pant's Fans Troll BCCI Over World Cup Snub After His Match-Winning IPL Knock Against RR
The debate around Pant's exclusion from the 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup in England doesn't seem to be dying anytime soon, especially after his unbeaten knock that helped Delhi Capitals register a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
Image by IPL / Twitter | www.iplt20.com.
The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman lost out to veteran Dinesh Karthik, who will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s back-up with the gloves in the tournament.
“We debated at length whether to pick Pant or DK (Dinesh Karthik). We felt that either of them would only come into the XI if Mahi (Dhoni) is injured. We felt that if it is a big game like semifinal or final, keeping ability also matters. Pant was almost there,” said Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad.
While Ambati Rayudu, who also missed out from the World Cup squad, responded to being left out by throwing some serious shade at the selectors, Pant (78* off 36) let his bat do the talking when he joined Shikhar Dhawan (54 off 27) and sent Rajasthan bowlers all around the park at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Pant's fans, who have already argued his exclusion from the big tournament, got an opportunity to take brutal jibes at BCCI and its selectors.
Rishabh Pant to BCCI. #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/8HJnag906s— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 22, 2019
Rishabh Pant to BCCI selectors after today's innings. #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/qAlPxYYTb9— Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) April 22, 2019
This Rishabh Pant innings was dedicated to BCCI selectors.— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 22, 2019
Amazing Performance. #RRvDC #DCvRR
Woh World Cup ki team announce hoyeli ho, toh usme aur ek player add kar sakte hai kya?? @RishabPant777 #PantsOnFire #RRvDC #IPL2019 #RishabhPant Pant pic.twitter.com/RTPruaCWBd— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 22, 2019
I so hope BCCI regrets not taking Rishabh Pant in the WC Squad.#RRvDC— Vaishali (@ishusaini_24) April 22, 2019
#RRvDC— How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) April 22, 2019
This what Ricky Pointing had to say about Pant but BCCI have ignored it. pic.twitter.com/PdbkFMQDwP
Rishabh Pant to @BCCI @rajasthanroyals— Nayan (@nayan2chaudhari) April 22, 2019
#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/m94oOTArX3
#RRvDC— kartik Singh Rajput (@kartiikkkk) April 22, 2019
Pant to BCCI for not picking him in world cup squad - pic.twitter.com/uXraxFH4mY
We've got Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant— Akshay Sharma (@akshaypasu) April 22, 2019
I just don't think you understand @BCCI
He'll hit Jofra/Bumrah for a six
He'll babysit Dhawan's kid
We've got Rishabh Pant #RRvDC
Pant to BCCI :thukra ke mera pyaar mera intaqaam dekhegi #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/RsrK0aWh50— nishant vadhia🇮🇳 (@nishant_vadhia) April 22, 2019
BCCI thinking why they didn't include Pant in World Cup squad.#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/frl2gW3ZNL— Kaushik (@Sarcasmm007) April 22, 2019
.@BCCI now:— ً (@RealSatz) April 23, 2019
looking at the way Rishabh Pant & DK are playing in this IPL! pic.twitter.com/t0fFN6TZCL
Rishabh Pant to BCCI selector #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/IbTh6Xi5nV— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) April 22, 2019
Salute to the beautiful Rishabh Pant! Let @BCCI revisit their WC selected n take u in! U BELONG in WC11! #RRvDC— Chowkidar Baby Driver 💥 🏏 (@MaheshShenoy12) April 22, 2019
The previous week, Pant's omission from the WC had sparked a meme-fest online.
Meanwhile, here are the 15 Indian cricketers you'll be seeing in ICC World Cup 2019:
Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
- Bharat: Shah Rukh Khan Has the Best Reaction to His 'Bhai' Salman Khan Film's Trailer
- IPL 2019 | Sidvee: Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick Genius
- Gambhir to Contest Elections on BJP Ticket from East Delhi
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s