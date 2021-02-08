Rishabh Pant's Fearless Batting Against England Summed up With Hilariously Accurate Memes

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant continued his heroics from the stunning Australian tour when he slammed a quickfire 91 against England on Sunday on day 3 of the first Test being played in Chennai.

Pant's 91, along with Cheteshwar Pujara's 73, was all the more crucial as the Indian batting order faltered with the scorecard once reading at 73/4. The visitors, riding on England captain Joe Root's stunning 218, piled on a mammoth 578 in their first innings.

The stylish batter smacked five maximums and nine boundaries in his 91 while facing only 88 deliveries.

Watching him once again play a brisk inning brought the social media alive with memes and funny takes as Pant demolished the English bowling attack and made them look ordinary during his stay at the crease.

Joe Root in tea break pic.twitter.com/t7jAn8dePH— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 7, 2021

To every Ball they Face #IndvsEngCheteshwar Puajara Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/FwGAj1dugZ— S Ravind King (@sravindking) February 7, 2021

Earlier when Rishabh Pant used to play like this, commentators used to call it reckless batting. After Gabba Test, they are calling it smart batting. 😎 #INDvENG— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 7, 2021

England bowlers checking their hair before bowling to Rishabh Pant. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/niIxCJ9SAs— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2021

Rishabh Pant still chasing those runs at the Gabba#INDvENG— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) February 7, 2021

Most batsmen save matches but Rishabh Pant is saving the whole format.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 7, 2021

When Rishabh Pant is battingIndian fans:#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fdEuoOlC7l— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 7, 2021

Sydney: Pant gave tribute to Gambhir by scoring 97Chennai: Pant gave tribute to Dhoni by scoring 91. #RishabhPant #INDvENG— A.G. (@TheRampShot) February 7, 2021

#INDvENGRishabh pant got out in 90s againJoe root who scored a double century : pic.twitter.com/v4vglZPGmR— ⚡Rish (@badtamez_memer) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has praised Pant for the way he batted in the first innings against England. "I am happy with the way overall he (Pant) is playing. He still has to learn a few more things. He still has to put the team into commanding position because he is capable of that and he is missing out on hundreds. So I am sure that he will learn from this -- I speak to him at times at the crease what are the shots he can play and what are the shots he can avoid. He just has to do it," said Pujara in the post-match press conference.

Pant has also pledged to help the ones affected by the Uttarakhand Glacier Burst. The 23-year-old will donate his entire match fees, and urged other as well to chip in for the cause.

"Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," the cricketer tweeted.