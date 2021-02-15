Rishabh Pant's Commentary Against England Goes Viral, Fans Ask for Separate Stump Mic Audio

From constantly being compared to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni to becoming cricket fan-favourite in the past few months, Rishabh Pant has come a long way.

After returning from a stunning tour in Australia, 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Pant has made his presence felt against England in the ongoing Test series be it with the bat or his non-stop chatter behind the stumps.

The stylish cricketer sent the social media in a frenzy after he took stunning catches during England's short-lived first innings in the second Test being played in Chennai.

But it is perhaps Pant's comical commentary while keeping the stumps that has cricket fans all over the world hooked to the India-England Test contest.

A Twitter user made a short and hilarious compilation of what English batsmen were up against with Pant standing only a few inches away from them.

Pant's delightful commentary didn't go unnoticed on social media. Some suggested having a separate audio track for the player altogether.

Hadn't intended it but Pant's excitability behind the stumps is a rather effective alarm clock. Infectious. #INDvENG— Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 14, 2021

Already looking forward to 15 years from now, when Rishabh Pant joins Nehra & Sehwag in commentary box. #INDvENG— KISHLAY KISHORE (@kishlayy) February 14, 2021

#Rishabh Pant is on fire again behind the stumps, can we please have a separate audio track for him?— Anupam Gupta (@b50) February 14, 2021

Fascinating how Pant goes from “angle bada takda hai tera baapu khelna hi padega isko” for Axar to “C’mon Ash keeping bowling there” to Ashwin 😂😂 #INDvENG #RishabhPant— Rahul Ganjoo (@elegantlywasted) February 14, 2021

Not sure which is harder for a batsman -- the bowler in front of him, or Pant behind him.— Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) February 14, 2021

@DisneyPlusHS should have one session with an option to turn off the commentary and just listen to Pant on stump mic.— Saurabh Wardhane (@cyclopssid) February 14, 2021

Big Breaking :-Rishabh Pant is appointed as a On-Ground Commentator from Star Sports. This is going to be the first time, when Players will do commentary directly from the ground..😂#INDvsENG #INDvENG— 🇮🇳🇮🇳Team India Fan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Harshva62535731) February 14, 2021

Coming back to the action, the third day of the second Test match is underway at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium where India have extended their lead to over 250 runs against the guests England.

