News18» News»Buzz»Rishabh Pant's Commentary Against England Goes Viral, Fans Ask for Separate Stump Mic Audio
2-MIN READ

Rishabh Pant's Commentary Against England Goes Viral, Fans Ask for Separate Stump Mic Audio

File image of Rishabh Pant.

File image of Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant's comical commentary while keeping the stumps has cricket fans all over the world hooked to the second Test between India-England in Chennai.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

From constantly being compared to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni to becoming cricket fan-favourite in the past few months, Rishabh Pant has come a long way.

After returning from a stunning tour in Australia, 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Pant has made his presence felt against England in the ongoing Test series be it with the bat or his non-stop chatter behind the stumps.

The stylish cricketer sent the social media in a frenzy after he took stunning catches during England's short-lived first innings in the second Test being played in Chennai.

But it is perhaps Pant's comical commentary while keeping the stumps that has cricket fans all over the world hooked to the India-England Test contest.

A Twitter user made a short and hilarious compilation of what English batsmen were up against with Pant standing only a few inches away from them.

Pant's delightful commentary didn't go unnoticed on social media. Some suggested having a separate audio track for the player altogether.

Coming back to the action, the third day of the second Test match is underway at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium where India have extended their lead to over 250 runs against the guests England.

You can catch the live updates here.


