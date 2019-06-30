Rishabh Pant's Surprise Inclusion in Team India Has Inspired a Thousand Memes on the Internet

"We’ve got Pant, Rishabh Pant, I just don’t think you’ll understand, he’ll hit you for a six, he’ll babysit your kids, we’ve got Rishabh Pant."

The flamboyant left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been anxiously waiting on the sidelines ever since his inclusion in World Cup squad, has finally made his much-anticipated debut in Team India XI against Eoin Morgan's England on Sunday.

Earlier, the 21-year-old cricketer was flown to England as a replacement for the injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was adjudged unfit after he incurred a thumb fracture to a Pat Cummins' bouncer during India-Australia game on June 9.

It was only during India-England toss at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham when skipper Virat Kohli announced Pant's arrival in the playing eleven that brought a loud cheer from Pant fans in attendance and back home.

Rishab Pant to play !!!!!!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2019

Thanks KP for giving a wake-up call to India. Pant Plays 💪. #INDvENG https://t.co/60flbde0J7 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 30, 2019

Both teams making the changes, Plunkett and Roy, good inclusions for England. Pant for Shanker, more aggression in the top order. Game on! England batting first is an advantage. #CWC19 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 30, 2019

Rishabh Pant is an aggressive selection. He’s such a dangerous batsman in the middle overs & if this is a high-scoring match his addition will boost India. He might rob them of some stability but they have that in abundance. He is arguably the last piece of India’s jigsaw. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 30, 2019

So India confident enough to go with 5 bowlers and a bit of Jadhav and that means Vijay Shanker's utility is a bit reduced. Huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant. No 4 for your country is such a privilege. I hope he goes well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

Memes, too, made their way to the match.

England players when they see Rishabh Pant Instead of VJ Shanker. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VqCVBMYSWs — Leonardo Da Vinchi (@GuyFromVinchi) June 30, 2019

Pant in for Shankar 😀😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/UPaYOBm34Q — Aditya Deshpande (@Addy_chels) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG Rishabh Pant comes in place of Vijay Shankar 😎 pic.twitter.com/IZhyab7fX1 — Rohan (@rohan_marwari) June 30, 2019