Rishabh Pant's Surprise Inclusion in Team India Has Inspired a Thousand Memes on the Internet

'We’ve got Pant, Rishabh Pant, I just don’t think you’ll understand, he’ll hit you for a six, he’ll babysit your kids, we’ve got Rishabh Pant.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Rishabh Pant's Surprise Inclusion in Team India Has Inspired a Thousand Memes on the Internet
File photo of Rishabh Pant.
"We’ve got Pant, Rishabh Pant, I just don’t think you’ll understand, he’ll hit you for a six, he’ll babysit your kids, we’ve got Rishabh Pant."

The flamboyant left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been anxiously waiting on the sidelines ever since his inclusion in World Cup squad, has finally made his much-anticipated debut in Team India XI against Eoin Morgan's England on Sunday.

Earlier, the 21-year-old cricketer was flown to England as a replacement for the injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was adjudged unfit after he incurred a thumb fracture to a Pat Cummins' bouncer during India-Australia game on June 9.

It was only during India-England toss at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham when skipper Virat Kohli announced Pant's arrival in the playing eleven that brought a loud cheer from Pant fans in attendance and back home.

Memes, too, made their way to the match.

