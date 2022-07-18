CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rishabh Pant's Incredible Show Against England Had Twitter Ready With a 'Ton' of Memes
2-MIN READ

Rishabh Pant's Incredible Show Against England Had Twitter Ready With a 'Ton' of Memes

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2022, 08:23 IST

england, India

Rishabh Pant slammed his maiden ODI ton to help India secure ODI series against England. (@sagarcasm)

Rishabh Pant's heroics helped India register a memorable victory in the third ODI against England, thus helping the visitors secure the series 2-1.

The run chase in the third and deciding ODI between India and England gave fans plenty of deja vu of the second encounter after the visitors were similarly reduced to 72/4 while chasing England’s 260 on Sunday at Old Trafford. While the second ODI saw India being bundled out for less than 150, the Rohit Sharma side decided to fight hard this time. Hardik Pandya (71) and Rishabh Pant stuck to the crease and took India’s score from 72/4 to 205/5 before Pandya was undone. Luckily for India, 24-year-old Pant was still around and smashed his maiden ODI century to help India beat England by 5 wickets in the third ODI.

The 24-year-old remained unbeaten on 125 off 113 balls as his innings was laced with 16 fours and 2 sixes to get the job done in the series-decider as India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

A run chase to remember for ages, fans bowed to Pant’s incredible knock and they did so with memes and words of genuine appreciation.

Pant shared a 133-run stand alongside Hardik Pandya to revive India’s chase when England were in the driver’s seat. The duo took the game away from the hosts to script a memorable win for India. With a wide array of strokes at their disposal, both Pant and Hardik went about their task in a professional manner, rarely looking in any sort of discomfort.

first published:July 18, 2022, 08:23 IST
