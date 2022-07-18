Rishabh Pant's Incredible Show Against England Had Twitter Ready With a 'Ton' of Memes

The run chase in the third and deciding ODI between India and England gave fans plenty of deja vu of the second encounter after the visitors were similarly reduced to 72/4 while chasing England’s 260 on Sunday at Old Trafford. While the second ODI saw India being bundled out for less than 150, the Rohit Sharma side decided to fight hard this time. Hardik Pandya (71) and Rishabh Pant stuck to the crease and took India’s score from 72/4 to 205/5 before Pandya was undone. Luckily for India, 24-year-old Pant was still around and smashed his maiden ODI century to help India beat England by 5 wickets in the third ODI.

The 24-year-old remained unbeaten on 125 off 113 balls as his innings was laced with 16 fours and 2 sixes to get the job done in the series-decider as India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

A thumbs up from Rohit Sharma followed by a thumbs up from Rishabh Pant. What a knock this was by Pant. pic.twitter.com/uLYSr7GE4l — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

A run chase to remember for ages, fans bowed to Pant’s incredible knock and they did so with memes and words of genuine appreciation.

I treated Topley, Willey as they should be.. That u forgot to.. #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/HUjE4ESt6x — Srushti (@Srushtipb) July 17, 2022

Keep calm & trust in RISHABH PANT pic.twitter.com/ladcQpv300 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 17, 2022

My heart melted here ❤

Rishabh pant Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/ZDo5vL9Ojy — Aayusha_45 (@ayusha_rohitian) July 17, 2022

Well played Rishabh pant and Hardik pandya #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ecCIY2NdU1 — ᴛʀᴏʟʟɪɴɢ ɪꜱ ᴀɴ ᴀʀᴛ (@Trolling_isart) July 17, 2022

July 17.

Rohit Sharma out for 17 runs.

Virat Kohli out for 17 runs.

Then Jersey no.17 Rishabh Pant came to bat and won the game for his country .#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/odKJrUyvOZ — Aadvik (@thecoolguy03) July 17, 2022

Pant shared a 133-run stand alongside Hardik Pandya to revive India’s chase when England were in the driver’s seat. The duo took the game away from the hosts to script a memorable win for India. With a wide array of strokes at their disposal, both Pant and Hardik went about their task in a professional manner, rarely looking in any sort of discomfort.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.