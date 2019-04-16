SPONSORED BY
3-min read

Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter

21-year-old Rishabh Pant has been left out from the 15-man Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter
Seasoned commentator Harsha Bhogle recently took to Twitter to write a long post."While Pant will be a bit confused given that he is the test keeper but has been left out on wicketkeeping skills, this caps an astonishing sequence of events for Dinesh Karthik. From being down and out in life to being at the World Cup. It is a story of hope," Bhogle wrote.

21-year-old Rishabh Pant's exclusion from the 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup in England came as a shock to several cricket fans in India and led to an intense debate among the selectors.

The young talent lost out to veteran Dinesh Karthik, who will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s back-up with the gloves in the tournament.

“We debated at length whether to pick Pant or DK (Dinesh Karthik). We felt that either of them would only come into the XI if Mahi (Dhoni) is injured. We felt that if it is a big game like semifinal or final, keeping ability also matters. Pant was almost there,” said Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad.




Pant's exclusion wasn't received well at all and upset many.













But staying true to their Twitter game, many imagined Pant's reaction after being dropped from the World Cup squad with memes (and jibes).


































Unfortunately, 33-year-old Ambati Rayudu, too, was left out from the squad.






All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who has been chosen as India's number 4 batsman, also turned several heads on social media.










Here's the 15-man squad from India for ICC World Cup 2019:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
