Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter
21-year-old Rishabh Pant has been left out from the 15-man Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England.
File image: Getty | @Mr_LoLwa / Twitter.
21-year-old Rishabh Pant's exclusion from the 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup in England came as a shock to several cricket fans in India and led to an intense debate among the selectors.
The young talent lost out to veteran Dinesh Karthik, who will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s back-up with the gloves in the tournament.
“We debated at length whether to pick Pant or DK (Dinesh Karthik). We felt that either of them would only come into the XI if Mahi (Dhoni) is injured. We felt that if it is a big game like semifinal or final, keeping ability also matters. Pant was almost there,” said Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad.
BREAKING: India have named their #CWC19 squad! pic.twitter.com/mMXt5kAG6Y— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 15, 2019
Pant's exclusion wasn't received well at all and upset many.
Rishabh Pant > Vijay Shankar— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2019
Wtf @BCCI. Kitne all-rounders bharoge?
No @RishabPant777 in the World Cup Squad ... India must be bonkers !!!!!— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2019
Wasn’t Pant elevated to the top tier of the Central Contracts a few weeks back?? Not a certainty in two of the three formats.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2019
Heartbreak for Pant. Karthik gets nod because of better keeping skills, just in case MSD is injured before a crucial match— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019
But staying true to their Twitter game, many imagined Pant's reaction after being dropped from the World Cup squad with memes (and jibes).
Rishabh Pant right now #WC2019Squad pic.twitter.com/EmGVqwXbt7— DJ LM #LPPL (@djaywalebabu) April 15, 2019
Virat to Rishabh Pant #WC2019Squad pic.twitter.com/cKsj3qN8Uc— DJ LM #LPPL (@djaywalebabu) April 15, 2019
Rishabh Pant looking at the world Cup Squad pic.twitter.com/KQsRFf4aw7— Muthu Kumar (@Muthu_Kumar07) April 15, 2019
Dinesh karthik right now. #worldcupsquad pic.twitter.com/FIMvfOuZQd— Chowkidar Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) April 15, 2019
Rishabh Pant tried hard but... #TeamIndia #worldcup2019 pic.twitter.com/kobcaFSRss— Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 15, 2019
Rishabh pant to DK after world cup team selection#BCCI#WorldCupSquad pic.twitter.com/zMX0dwYfgc— Mr.Bauva (@BadmashBauva) April 15, 2019
Rishabh pant right now. pic.twitter.com/dszhpsXqKG— Chowkidar Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) April 15, 2019
#WorldCup2019— NaMo (Nayan Mongia ) (@Original_Namo) April 15, 2019
Rishabh Pant to Dinesh Karthik pic.twitter.com/B3UsAHhncE
Rishabh Pant looking at India’s #CWC2019 squad announcement pic.twitter.com/Dk8WOTn0xV— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 15, 2019
#worldcupsquad #WorldCup2019— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 15, 2019
*BCCI selects Dinesh Kartik Over Rishabh Pant*
Rishabh Pant to BCCI- pic.twitter.com/D9XVTArpmU
Rishabh Pant gets 4 years to improve his wicket keeping skills.— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 15, 2019
Unfortunately, 33-year-old Ambati Rayudu, too, was left out from the squad.
Ambati Rayudu must be shattered though. His place was deemed certain and he had even quit 4 day cricket to focus on this. But form is such a cruel mistress. The harder he tried the more he seemed to struggle. My heart goes out to him.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019
All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who has been chosen as India's number 4 batsman, also turned several heads on social media.
Vijay Shankar to BCCI after getting selected in the World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/BPy6quQVvh— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 15, 2019
Vijay Shankar after seeing his name in indian squad for worldcup... pic.twitter.com/LxcucbYLMt— Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) April 15, 2019
Vijay shankar in world cup squad #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XZ8KfwbFVE— Karan bhatia (@Karanbh13477768) April 15, 2019
Here's the 15-man squad from India for ICC World Cup 2019:
Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank May Be Aditya Roy Kapur’s One Precious Chance to Revive His Career
- Champions League: Injury-Hit Juventus Depend on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ajax in Quarter-final
- Champions League: Manchester United Dream of Another Comeback at Camp Nou vs Barcelona
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
- TikTok Ban: Government Asks Apple and Google to Take Down TikTok From App Stores
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s