Rishabh Pant's One-handed Six Against Afghanistan Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

India posted the highest total of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as they set a target of 210 runs for Afghanistan. Afghanistan was beaten by 66 runs and India has managed to stay alive in the tournament. While openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave us a blistering start with a brilliant partnership of 140 runs in just 88 balls, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya hit the Afghanistan bowlers all around the field and ended up with an unbeaten partnership of 63 runs off just 32 balls. While both Pandya and Pant hit multiple sixes, Pant’s one-handed sixes, which he is famous for, caught the attention of netizens.
Pant, who is considered one of the most talented young players in the country, often trends on social media for various reasons which include his funny chatter behind the stumps when he is wicket-keeping. However, the one-handed six has lately become one of his trademarks and he hits it with ease quite often. After he hit the trademark shot on Wednesday, netizens came together with hilarious reactions and memes. Take a look:
Form is temperarory , One hand six is always permanent ❣️#INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup21 #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/8OymCMRVFi— कन्हैया (@RahulTi92196361) November 3, 2021
Rishabh Pant's signature single-handed sixes: Disney+Hotstar #RishabhPant#Indiapic.twitter.com/EVgIYBytHr
— Sanjay (@Iamsanjayvg) November 3, 2021
Not just a shot, this is an emotion!! #IndiavsAfghanistan #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/NMrV1pU7S3— DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) November 3, 2021
India: we need sixes. Rishabh Pant:#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/yKvj1EtCfp
— Asif Ali (@wakeupzac) November 3, 2021
One hand six love story >>>>> #rishabhpant #IndianCricketTeam #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/zcq18Gi3Ka— Tani (@Spellbounded17) November 3, 2021
Rishabh Pant’s follow through after every six #RishabhPant #IndvsAfg #Fixed pic.twitter.com/2cYhIdECzB— Hamla Harris (@HamlaVeep) November 3, 2021
Some Micheal Jackson dance moves from our CEO today #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/GGozUn7WJo— One Handed Six Academy (@1handed6) November 3, 2021
Rishabh Pant after hitting his famous one handed sixes.#RishabhPant #INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/TlQdYyrxxc— Sambhav Bhatia (@27sambhav) November 3, 2021
No one literally No one can hit one handed sixes more frequently than Rishabh Pant #RishabhPant #rp17 pic.twitter.com/5Ubbbrmrb4— Unobtrusive_17 (@unobtrusive_178) November 4, 2021
#Rahuldravid after he replaces Rai Shastri as head coach and sees #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/L1XgBx6Mlp— Abhishek Ghosh (@evilenuff) November 3, 2021
One hand six in Rishabh Pant's inn be like :#RishabhPant #TeamIndia #bleedblue #meninblue #INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ofK6CtHi5z— tehreem (@heytehreem) November 3, 2021
Times of India once quoted Pant talking about the one-handed shot, where he said, “I feel I am in absolute control when I am hitting those one-handed sixes. It happens when I don’t really get to the pitch of the ball. But this is a shot I believe a lot of people will start playing."
