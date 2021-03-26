Rishabh Pant's Photo in The Reds Jersey Goes Viral, Gets a Special Message from Liverpool

Is Rishabh Pant a Liverpool fan? After dominating in the Test and the T20I series, Team India meant business in the first ODI in Pune where the hosts stopped England in their tracks in what seemed like a sensational run chase. India won the contest by 66 runs and went 1-0 up in the series with two contests to go, the second scheduled for Friday. After winning the series opener, Team India ventured out for a chill time and social media was flooded with photos of the Indian cricket team’s mini celebration. Pant, who was replaced by KL Rahul in the first encounter, too was present at the team outing and the wicketkeeper-batsman shared a photograph over his social media accounts from the same.

“The team that enjoys together, wins together! Great to get together with the team for some fun in the sun," Pant captioned his post.

The team that enjoys together, wins together! Great to get together with the team for some fun in the sun. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/EFfOnc2ENw— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 24, 2021

In his photo, Pant could be seen donning the red jersey of Liverpool, something that caught the English Premier League club’s attention.

Replying to his group photo, Liverpool’s verified Twitter handle wrote: “Loving the shirt."

Loving the shirt 😍🙌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2021

And Twitterati were bamboozled by the collision of both worlds.

TIL that Rishabh Pant is a #lfc fan. YNWA 🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/EXUh7b8FbW — Ranajit Gopinath (@RanajitG) March 25, 2021

Saw this coming https://t.co/bHAaCMLd4y— Mohammed Faisal (@faisal337_) March 25, 2021

Siuuuuuuuu sign him as our Indian Ambassador guys. https://t.co/4q6si5YWpu— Rishabh SKY Stan Acc (@Swapan_Sarit) March 25, 2021

Earlier, one of the photos from the same outing went viral where KL Rahul could be seen holding Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s baby Agastya.

“The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune,” Ravi Shastri wrote in a Twitter post.

The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ErKLBgn9N9— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 24, 2021

While the photo showed the India cricketers having a good time as one would expect and posing for the camera, KL Rahul, however, grabbed the attention of fans for all the right reasons. The wicketkeeper-batsman was photographed babysitting Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s baby Agastya in the background.

People noticed and they think KL Rahul may have replaced Pant as a babysitter as well.