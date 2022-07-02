Rishabh Pant's Ruthless Century Against England in Test Summed Up With These Tweets

Rishabh Pant looked for a single when there was none on the very first delivery he faced in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, leaving the opposing captain Ben Stokes amused. That was the approach Pant took when he came out to bat at number 5 when India were struggling at 64/3. That soon turned into 98/5 and the Indian balcony looked tense. With no worry in the world and Ravindra Jadeja at the other end providing a capable hand, Pant played like Pant. The young Indian wicketkepper-batter went on to scoring his his fifth Test century in as many as 89 deliveries.

Pant was eventually undone but the damage had been done as the cool customer stacked up 146 runs at a strike rate over 130, a knock that was laced with 20 fours and 4 sixes.

Sure enough, his incredible innings yielded some of the best reactions on Twitter, while others responded with memes.

Rishabh Pant be like pic.twitter.com/cS2j1sraia — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant is a box office material in red ball cricket #RP17 💯 pic.twitter.com/PoCbbJ0FJS — Nagarjun Sivaram (@arjun_frankie) July 1, 2022

Queen of England after Watching Rishabh Pant smash their Legend Jimmy Anderson in his own backyard!

Feel sorry for Jack Leach! #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/LcyXhInjYr — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 1, 2022

Gilchrist was not like this. With Gilchrist you could at least expect what was coming. Pant is just… I don't even know how to describe him. I mean, he is just… Pant. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 1, 2022

You gotta be Rishabh Pant to make Rahul Dravid celebrate like that, what a knock!pic.twitter.com/buhmslVry6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 1, 2022

Pant to jack leach after hitting 4 6 4 6 in an over. pic.twitter.com/jEIGGrPAPw — The.Romanchik.jethya (@aeJethya) July 1, 2022

When Pant did the Gabba, Bairstow was fighting to keep his place in the test side. Pipe down. https://t.co/J2hqVnbyz2 — Manya (@CSKian716) July 1, 2022

Pant also broke MS Dhoni’s record of the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test. Dhoni slammed a 93-ball century against Pakistan in 2006.

Pant also became the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to slam two centuries in a calendar year, interestingly the 24-year-old is the only one from the list to hit them on overseas soil. Earlier this year, he slammed a century against South Africa in Capetown.

