Rishabh Pant's Wrong DRS Call Against Bangladesh Reminds Dhoni Fans Why He is GOAT

Despite his absence, Dhoni became the top trending topic on Sunday as India took on Bangladesh in the first T20 contest at smog-hit Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
Rishabh Pant's Wrong DRS Call Against Bangladesh Reminds Dhoni Fans Why He is GOAT
File images of Dhoni and Rishabh Pant (Getty / Hindi News 18)

Over the years, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immaculate judgement on the Decision Review System (DRS) behind the stumps has led to the system being renamed the ‘Dhoni Review System’ by his admirers. For many, 38-year-old cricketer from Ranchi, is considered as one of the greatest wicketkeepers the game has witnessed over the decades.

Since the conclusion of 2019's 50-over World Cup Tournament in England, Dhoni has stepped away from his cricketing duties, much to the disappointment of his fans.

Despite his absence, Dhoni became the top trending topic on Sunday as India took on the visiting Bangladesh in the first T20 contest at smog-hit Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With huge shoes to fill and all eyes stuck on young gun Rishabh Pant, who kept the stumps in Sunday's lost cause, comparisons were fueled once again when the 22-year-old called for a DRS in the tenth over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

During the last ball of Chahal's dramatic over when Pant and co. had already missed out on two DRS calls for lbw in the same over against Mushfiqur Rahim, Pant convinced the skipper Rohit Sharma to go upstairs when he suspected that Soumya Sarkar had edged one.

The replays showed a flat line. Rahim, Sarkar both survived the over and eventually went on to clinch a historic victory, their first-ever against India.

This was when Dhoni fans unleashed themselves at Pant. In fact, the wrong DRS call also resulted in "Dhoni..Dhoni.." chants in the packed stadium.

Some simply urged fans to go easy on the young cricketer.

The online criticism, however, quickly shifted on to Krunal Pandya, who gave Bangladesh and Rahim a crucial lifeline towards the end when he dropped the dangerous batsman for 38 at the deep mid-wicket boundary. Chahal, once again, missed the opportunity to get Rahim out.

With nothing to lose and victory in sight, Rahim unleashed himself upon Khaleel Ahmed, smashing him for four consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over.

In the end, Bangladesh chased down India's 148 for six with 7 wickets and 3 deliveries to spare. Rahim was adjudged man of the match for his unbeaten and animated 60.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
