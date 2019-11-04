Rishabh Pant's Wrong DRS Call Against Bangladesh Reminds Dhoni Fans Why He is GOAT

Over the years, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immaculate judgement on the Decision Review System (DRS) behind the stumps has led to the system being renamed the ‘Dhoni Review System’ by his admirers. For many, 38-year-old cricketer from Ranchi, is considered as one of the greatest wicketkeepers the game has witnessed over the decades.

Since the conclusion of 2019's 50-over World Cup Tournament in England, Dhoni has stepped away from his cricketing duties, much to the disappointment of his fans.

Despite his absence, Dhoni became the top trending topic on Sunday as India took on the visiting Bangladesh in the first T20 contest at smog-hit Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With huge shoes to fill and all eyes stuck on young gun Rishabh Pant, who kept the stumps in Sunday's lost cause, comparisons were fueled once again when the 22-year-old called for a DRS in the tenth over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

During the last ball of Chahal's dramatic over when Pant and co. had already missed out on two DRS calls for lbw in the same over against Mushfiqur Rahim, Pant convinced the skipper Rohit Sharma to go upstairs when he suspected that Soumya Sarkar had edged one.

The replays showed a flat line. Rahim, Sarkar both survived the over and eventually went on to clinch a historic victory, their first-ever against India.

This was when Dhoni fans unleashed themselves at Pant. In fact, the wrong DRS call also resulted in "Dhoni..Dhoni.." chants in the packed stadium.

Dhoni sitting at home and watching Rishabh Pant in today’s match. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/HixjQkxIs0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 3, 2019

For 15 years we almost forgot that India always lacked a proper wicketkeeper batsman in the past. Today we are back to square one. #INDvBAN — Smoking Skills HMP (@SmokingSkills_) November 3, 2019

When some1 says - Pant can replace MS DHONI and I be like -😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dBVQfCFZ0w — Deep Kumar (@deep_kumar07) November 3, 2019

Rohit to Pant : After loose AA DRS ( Dhoni review system) #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/hRTVeXutGq — Mr.Critic (@Rofl_Andhbhakt) November 3, 2019

#IndvsBan Dhoni after watching Rishabh pant DRS decision pic.twitter.com/Ix4obRQ2Xw — Judaagu Memers (@jugaadu_memers) November 3, 2019

My reaction to those people who say Rishab Pant is replacement of Dhoni's.#IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/6t6BAorlz0 — Gautam singh (@gautams437) November 3, 2019

I know Indian cricket fans will always love MS Dhoni (well of course!)...But to see Delhi crowd jeer Rishabh Pant with “Dhoni Dhoni” chant at failed DRS appeal is disappointing. This is Pant’s homeground... for crying out loud. Show some love to the kid. #IndvBan — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 3, 2019

Dhoni looking at Pant pic.twitter.com/2mewA05jYW — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) November 3, 2019

Some simply urged fans to go easy on the young cricketer.

Looks like Rishabh Pant has vowed to be sensible...cautious. Can’t blame him after the unrelenting scrutiny he’s been subjected to....and losing his Test spot to Saha. #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 3, 2019

Come on guys give him some time.He is still young and very talented. He is gonna be ace card in future just wait and watch. #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/CWQhgWNr7I — Harshit saini (@Harshit20850130) November 4, 2019

Poor Rishabh Pant, one wrong assumption and thousand chants together DHONI DHONI DHONI 😂😂😂 #SavageCrowd #IndvBan — amrinder kalkat (@AmmyKalkat) November 3, 2019

The online criticism, however, quickly shifted on to Krunal Pandya, who gave Bangladesh and Rahim a crucial lifeline towards the end when he dropped the dangerous batsman for 38 at the deep mid-wicket boundary. Chahal, once again, missed the opportunity to get Rahim out.

With nothing to lose and victory in sight, Rahim unleashed himself upon Khaleel Ahmed, smashing him for four consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over.

In the end, Bangladesh chased down India's 148 for six with 7 wickets and 3 deliveries to spare. Rahim was adjudged man of the match for his unbeaten and animated 60.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.