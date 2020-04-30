Rishi Kapoor and Neetu's Last Selfie on Instagram Resurfaces As Fans Mourn Actor's Demise

On April 30, Bollywood's beloved actor Rishi 'Chintu' Kapoor passed away with his wife Neetu by his side in Mumbai.

The actor had been battling leukemia for the past two years. Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

However, it was his wife Neetu who stood by him as a pillar through thick and thin, in sickness and in health. The duo had been married for nearly forty years and have two kids together, Ranbir and Riddhima. They met on the sets while shooting of 1974 movie Zehreela Insaan and the rest, as they say, is history.

On March 7, Neetu had shared a selfie of the two of them dining at a cafe or restaurant. She had captioned the image saying, "Meal out after a long period becomes so special!! You value each moment enjoy every dish."

This was the last image of the two of them on her Instagram feed. She did post another photo of Rishi Kapoor to show how the actor had been passing time during the Coronavirus lockdown.

This particular selfie is going viral after Rishi Kapoor's demise, with people writing condolence messages and asking Neetu to stay strong during tough times.