Rishi Sunak Called Out For Claiming Trans Women Aren't Women in Viral Video

Rishi Sunak, the new and third UK PM this year, wades into murky waters as the country faces economic turmoil. Now, an old video of Sunak’s stance on trans women is getting criticised on social media. During the TalkTV leadership hustings on August 25, both Sunak and Liz Truss were asked if they thought trans women were women. Both of them simply replied “No”, reported PinkNews. In a similar stance earlier, Sunak told Mumsnet that trans people should be respected, but that biology is “fundamental” when it comes to subjects like toilets or sports.

In a contrary message, Sunak gave LGBT+ Conservatives some thoughtful answers on LGBTQ+ rights, PinkNews further reported. He addressed issues such as rising hate crimes and announced a goal to end HIV transmission by 2030. “I don’t want anybody in Britain to have to hide who they are or who they love out of fear,” Sunak was quoted as saying. He reiterated that he wanted Britain to be the safest country for LGBT+ and added that prejudice against trans people is wrong. He said the Conservative Party was welcome to everyone, irrespective of their background.

However, since the aforementioned video went viral, many on social media have questioned Sunak’s stance on trans people since what he said forms a core part of trans-exclusionary rhetoric.

The government is against trans rights, Rishi Sunak is proof, he said "trans women aren't real women but trans people should be respected" a transphobic statement hidden behind a fine Vail of a specifically worded statement#TransWomenAreWomen #TransRightsAreHumanRights — Alisha (@AlishaJadeB) October 25, 2022

Kemi Badenoch is also Equalities Minister. Suggests Rishi Sunak shares her position on trans / women’s rights, on which she is ‘anti-woke’ as she would describe it. https://t.co/yYxVRY7Lc9 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 25, 2022

Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu.

Sunak also unveiled his new cabinet and inducted several ministers from Truss Cabinet including Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Ben Wallace, Penny Mordaunt, Michelle Donelan, Chris Heaton-Harris, Lord True and Alister Jack.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here