Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

Rishi Sunak's Budget Folder Magically 'Changing Colour' is Baffling the Internet

Image credits: Twitter/SkyNews.

While there are some people who continue to believe that the change in colour was no less than magic, a bunch of netizens feel that the video clip that is going viral is fake.

In what can be called an absolutely bizzare incident the colour of the folder of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak mysteriously changed from red to green on LIVE TV.

The incident, which was recorded on Sky NEWS’ camera, saw Rishi’s red colour folder that read “Chancellor of the Exchequer” change its colour as he passed a car at the Downing Street. However, what may come as another layer of surprise is the change in colour happening just before the Sky News reporter mentions a ‘Green Budget’ saying, “It’s a critical year for tackling climate change and the government is committed to reaching net zero by 2050, but how much will coronavirus impact what many believe would be a green budget?”

This comes as no surprise that micro blogging portal Twitter was utterly shocked on seeing the video. The clip that has been shared by many drew all kinds of reactions.

Dr Jennifer Cassidy who happens to be politics lecturer at the University of Oxford shared a 15 seconds long video showing the change in colour. She captioned the video which has already got around 3 million views as, “As #Budget2020 is upon us, is it strange that I’m extremely preoccupied with the Chancellors Rishi Sunak magically changing folder colour. Watch closely.”

A user said, “It's fake, and deeply irresponsible to be sharing it insinuating that it's not”.

While another person on the portal stated, “It changed as he walked under the magic money tree”.

Other reactions included:


