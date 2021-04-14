Risk of Catching Covid-19 in a Swimming Pool Very Low, Suggests New Research

Researchers associated with virology at the Imperial College London have found in a new study that swimming pool water can help immobilize the coronavirus in just 30 seconds under the right conditions. The study, commissioned by the Water Babies and Swim England have also pointed that transmission of the coronavirus in a swimming pol is very low. The study emphasized on the effects of the swimming pool water on the deadly virus and how the different levels of chlorine and pH levels can help to immobilize it, reports said.

The study established that 1.5mg per litre of free chlorine with a pH between 7-7.2 reduced the effect of the virus by more than 1000 fold within a span of half a minute. A professor associated with the study, Wendy Barclay at Imperial College said that these experiments were held at the institute’s high containment laboratories in London and thus totally safe and controlled environment.

“Under these safe conditions we are able to measure the ability of the virus to infect cells, which is the first step in its transmission, she said.

The team then went on to mix the coronavirus with the chlorinated water supplied to them and it then showed them that the virus was not infectious beyond that stipulated time of 30 seconds. The researchers also said that coupled with the huge dilation factor of virus in a swimming pool from an infected person also indicates at a very less chance of one getting infected with the coronavirus from a swimming pool, thereby making a case of swimming pools to be a comparatively safer environment, the study said.

Experts associated with World Health Organization have already added bleaching and chlorine used in Covid-19 sanitisation measures.

