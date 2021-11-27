Risk-taking is Important, Not Just Well-developed Plan to Succeed: Ex Mahindra MD

“For a person, no challenge, no obstacle is high enough if you can put your mind to it. Our ability to achieve things is unlimited and we only make the mistake of restraining ourselves by thinking that we cannot do it," said Pawan Kumar Goenka, the former MD of Mahindra & Mahindra. Goenka was speaking at the Isha Leadership Academy’s business leadership programme ‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success’ on its Day 3 event. Born in a small village in Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh to a family of humble means, Goenka overcame language barrier to make a mark in the world of automobile industry and is also heralded as of the champions of the ‘reverse brain drain’, of Indian nationals coming back to the country from abroad to explore opportunities here.

Despite having great career prospects in Detroit where he worked with General Motors R&D Centre, Goenka said it was the feeling that he ‘belonged in India’ is that made him choose to come back.

Goenka shared a very interesting anecdote about the time when he came to India after he decided to shift back from the US. It was the day he landed the job at Mahindra & Mahindra and what transpired that day is what Goenka called as ‘destiny’.

“My mother was pretty adamant that since I was at home for a short duration, in Kolkata, I should go to some place for interview for which I could come back at night. The only place which had a same day flight all those years ago was a direct flight between Mumbai to Kolkata so I decided to pursue the interview of Mahindra & Mahindra. But there was a city wide ‘strike’ in Mumbai that day and the only person who could come to office to interview me was Anand Mahindra."

Goenka is credited as the ‘Father of the Scorpio’, the vehicle which revolutionized Mahindra & Mahindra and made the company a force to reckon with. “I think the kind of vision that Anand Mahindra was able to layout to me was so exciting for an R&D automotive engineer, that I immediately took it up."

Goenka also spoke about the difference between how a big company functions and how a start-up does. Being able to take a risk along with a definitive plan is very important, he added.

It is very important to have a ‘superordinate’ goal in order to have success or build anything, Goenka says. “How you see yourself fitting into the picture, in a way gives you the idea of what you are trying to achieve."

“India has so many passionate business leaders, who want to do good, who are sometimes constrained by the small things. With a little bit of enabling, clearing roadblocks, we can achieve a lot. But everything has to have a long-term vision," he says.

Talking about the surge in industrial growth across the country, Goenka said there’s tremendous potential in the country in manufacturing and various other sectors if one puts their mind to it. “The industries and government can work together in true partnership. Technology, quality, and meeting commitments, are 2 or 3 things where often companies fall short. It’s not difficult to correct it, but you have to have the desire to make it happen," he says.

The four-day programme, designed to help entrepreneurs prepare for the next stage of their leadership journey, was kicked off by Sadhguru on Thursday.

