Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Riteish Deshmukh Has the Most Savage Reply to a Troll Who Asked for a 'Refund'

It started when a twitter user recently asked others which is the worst film one has seen at a movie theatre.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Riteish Deshmukh Has the Most Savage Reply to a Troll Who Asked for a 'Refund'
It started when a twitter user recently asked others which is the worst film one has seen at a movie theatre.
Loading...

Known for his comic timing on the screen and sarcasm of it, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh gave a savage reply to shut out a man who tried trolling him on Twitter for his 2015 film Bangistan which did not do well on the box office.

It started when a twitter user recently asked others which is the worst film one has seen at a movie theatre.

In reply a user @rushanksoni19 said “Bangistan” and tagging Deshmukh quipped “Bangistan dekhi thi, I still want my refund @Riteishd” (had watched Bangistan, still want my refund).

While the man wasn’t expecting Deshmukh to reply, the actor hit back with vengeance winning over not just the troll but other twitter users as well.

As the man asked for something from four years back, Deshmukh posted a picture of now demonetized Rs 1000 note and said “Here you go! Samose ke bhi adjust kar kena”

Floored by Deshmukh reply, the user @rushanksoni19 replied “You such a fun sir.... Honoured. I wasn't expecting this. Sorry but I was just having fun. Hope you won't mind it”.

Directed by Karan Anshuman, "Bangistan", which was mostly shot in Poland and Ladakh, is about two suicide bombers, Hafeez Bin Ali Ishwarchand Sharma (Riteish) and Allah Rakha Khan Praveen Chaturvedi (Pulkit), who have been brainwashed into an explosive mission but eventually realise the death wish is futile exercise.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram