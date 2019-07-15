Riteish Deshmukh Has the Most Savage Reply to a Troll Who Asked for a 'Refund'

Known for his comic timing on the screen and sarcasm of it, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh gave a savage reply to shut out a man who tried trolling him on Twitter for his 2015 film Bangistan which did not do well on the box office.

It started when a twitter user recently asked others which is the worst film one has seen at a movie theatre.

In reply a user @rushanksoni19 said “Bangistan” and tagging Deshmukh quipped “Bangistan dekhi thi, I still want my refund @Riteishd” (had watched Bangistan, still want my refund).

Bangistan dekhi thi, I still want my refund @Riteishd https://t.co/U4NlkLeV24 — Rushank (@rushanksoni19) July 12, 2019

While the man wasn’t expecting Deshmukh to reply, the actor hit back with vengeance winning over not just the troll but other twitter users as well.

As the man asked for something from four years back, Deshmukh posted a picture of now demonetized Rs 1000 note and said “Here you go! Samose ke bhi adjust kar kena”

Here you go! समोसे के भी adjust कर लेना (currency used in 2015) https://t.co/dfTc2nYeGz pic.twitter.com/wSHPYFhUe0 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 12, 2019

Floored by Deshmukh reply, the user @rushanksoni19 replied “You such a fun sir.... Honoured. I wasn't expecting this. Sorry but I was just having fun. Hope you won't mind it”.

You such a fun sir.... Honoured. I wasn't expecting this. Sorry but I was just having fun. Hope you won't mind it. 😂😂😂😂 — Rushank (@rushanksoni19) July 12, 2019

Directed by Karan Anshuman, "Bangistan", which was mostly shot in Poland and Ladakh, is about two suicide bombers, Hafeez Bin Ali Ishwarchand Sharma (Riteish) and Allah Rakha Khan Praveen Chaturvedi (Pulkit), who have been brainwashed into an explosive mission but eventually realise the death wish is futile exercise.