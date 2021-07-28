Rival Monkey Gangs Clash on Road Over Food in Thailand, Bring Traffic to Halt

A street in Thailand’s Lopburi witnessed an unusual gang war when two groups of monkeys came face to face. In no time, hundreds of monkeys filled the street near a traffic junction as they clashed with the rival group, reportedly over food. The presence of monkeys on the street brought the traffic to halt as the commuters waited to get a clear way out of there. The incident of this unusual gang war was caught on camera and later shared on Facebook by a user named Wisrut Suwanphak.

Photos and videos shared by Wisrut have now gone viral, getting over 10 thousand shares along with several comments from other users.

Check it out here:

According to local media reports, the fight between the group of monkeys broke out due to a shortage of food. The incident took place near a local Buddhist temple which is a popular tourist destination. However, due to the recent restrictions in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel to the area has been severely hit and there are almost no tourists in the region. Earlier, tourists used to feed these monkeys as they visited the temple. However, with even the locals remaining indoor because of the restriction, these monkeys have been facing a shortage of food.

The person who filmed the incident said that while monkey wrestling was common in the area, he had not seen something like this before. He compared the incident to a gang war in a gangster film. The man recalled that he had gone up to the 3rd floor of a nearby building to clean, when he heard the monkeys screeching, Thai Rath reports.

The monkey groups were uncontrollable and as the commuters honked louder to disperse them, the situation became worse. There was blood on the street and several monkeys were severely injured after the incident.

