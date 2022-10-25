Rivals Who? India-Pakistan Fans Sing 'Pasoori' Together at T20 World Cup in Wholesome Video

All eyes were glued to the screens when Team India played against arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. The energy was high from both sides as fans flocked to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to support their teams. But besides the rivalry, the match also witnesses the euphoria of spirits both on and off the field. In a clip first shared on TikTok, a huge group of cricket fans can be seen with their arms around each other’s shoulders, happily jumping around in a circle with the flags of their respective countries draped over their shoulders. Several others standing behind them also join in as they sang and danced to Coke Studio’s famous song ‘Pasoori’.

Social media users are in awe of the wholesome interaction. Even if it’s not clear whether this clip was taken before or after the match, they love it all the same. Many called it the best thing they had seen on the internet the whole day. Others still were dropping in their versions of the ‘Divided by…United by’ meme. An Instagram user commented, “Separated by cricket, united by Pasoori.”

Another comment read, “This is so wholesome.”

“Happy to see them. At least some of you guys know it’s a game. United by Pasoori,” wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, India won the match by four wickets, banking on a blistering knock by Virat Kohli. He, along with Hardik Pandya stabilised the Indian innings after an abrupt start as the team lost four wickets before 40 runs on the board. Kohli finished with an unbeaten 53-ball 82 while Pandya scored 40 before falling in the last over. India needed 16 off the final six deliveries while chasing 160. With his explosive batting, Kohli ensured to take India past the winning line. He finished the game with a well-deserved Player Of The Match title. Several clips of the intense moments from the game are now making rounds on social media. But one thing remains common, for many, this was the perfect touch to their Diwali celebrations.

