Riyan Parag Celebrates Thrilling Victory Over SRH With Bihu Dance and Cricket Fans are Here For it

After registering four consecutive loses in the ongoing season of IPL, Rajasthan Royals produced a stunning run chase on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, beating them by 5 wickets and a delivery to spare at Dubai International Stadium.

Steve Smith's Royals were more or less written off as the team struggled at 78 for 5 at one stage, chasing 159 put up on the scoreboard by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This were to change when new-found hero Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag came together to stitch a match-winning partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket to take their team home.

While Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 45 from 28 balls, Parag hit crucial and fast-paced innings of 42 from 26 balls that propelled RR to their third victory in the tournament, much to the delight of RR fans.

What was even more delightful was 18-year-old Assamese boy Parag's celebratory jig in the form of Bihu dance on the pitch after he hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over covers on the penultimate ball, making the night memorable for his team.

Ecstatic with his effort in the Royals' victory, Parag shared snapshots from the match including his Bihu dance pic, after the stunning win.

After the match, Parag revealed what was going on in the middle. "When Rahul bhaiyya came into bat, the main motto was to take it deep. Just last four overs were left, even Rashid had one. We planned for Rahul bhaiyya to take on Rashid and it worked out in the end."

The youngster went on to talk about his Bihu dance at the end of the match. "I love these situations. Whenever the team needs me, I put my hand up and raise to the occasion. That's the Bihu dance, the traditional dance of Assam. Some of the Assamese boys were up there as well, had a bit of fun after the game," he concluded.