Riyan Parag's Selfie Celebration With Rahul Tewatia in IPL Captures Hilarious Reactions on Twitter

Rajasthan Royals found the winning ways on Saturday after the franchise thrashed the clueless Kolkata Knight Riders to bring up their second victory of the IPL 2021 season at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. A clinical performance from the Royals set up by their bowlers, including a four-wicket haul from Chris Morris, helped them beat Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably by 6 wickets. Bowling first, RR kept KKR to 133 for 9 in 20 overs, with Morris bagging 4 for 23 in 4 overs. KKR struggled in their top order, with Shubman Gill (11 off 19) and Nitish Rana (22 off 25) failing to get going. In reply, RR got home easily in 18.5 overs. Sanju Samson anchored the chase scoring 42* off 41.

Despite being a low-scoring game, there were moments during Saturday’s encounter that lit up social media, one of which was delivered by Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia not once but on a couple of occasions during KKR’s batting.

After catching Rahul Tripathi in the deep in the 16th over, Parag unleashed his new celebration; he took out an imaginary phone from his pocket, got close to Tewatia, and took an imaginary selfie.

It was repeated during the 20th over when Pat Cummins looked to clear the boundary rope. Parag, who was guarding the mid-wicket region, completed a tough catch that saw Cummins returning to the dug-out. Tewatia, upon seeing the catch, rushed to Parag and the duo brought out the invisible camera to click a selfie yet again.

The unique celebrations left IPL fans on Twitter in splits.

Earlier Ravindra Jadeja 's calling celebration and now Riyan Parag doing selfie celebration after taking the catch is something new . #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/DOLgE06GtU— Papsee Tannu ( TAX CHOR ) (@Ch__utiyahain) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia make sure that people enjoy the game. This selfie celebration is new! #KKRvsRR #KKRvRR #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/XrZzyOkgBI— Khushi (@khushhay) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag is too cool. It's offensive to be this good at batting, this chilled out, this young.— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 24, 2021

How easily Riyan Parag takes those catches, this is just cool.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2021

There were memes, of course.

Front camera was invented in 1998People before that: pic.twitter.com/Ybg4XJsjZn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 24, 2021

Earlier, Morris’s four-wicket haul included Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Dinesh Karthik, helping Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a low total.

Russell, Cummins and Karthik had played explosive innings in the last match against Chennai Super Kings to take their side to 202 from 31/5. But on Saturday, they just couldn’t get going. All three of them were caught while trying to hit the South African out of the boundary.

